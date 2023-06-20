2023 CT high school boys tennis All-State team from GameTimeCT

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Petro Kuzmenok, Fairfield Warde, senior

Joe Morelli/Hearst Connecticut Media

Statistics: Three-time CIAC State Invitational Champion. Finished career 53-3, including an undefeated senior season and only one loss in his junior year. Helped Warde qualify for the FCIAC tournament and advance to the quarterfinals of the ClassLL state tournament. Won the 2022 USTA New England Summer Sectionals.

awards: Three-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state roster.

Off track: Had a 4.3 grade point average and took five AP courses during his senior year.

Next one: Will play tennis at Rice University next season.

Dylan Atkinson, Greenwich, senior

Dave Stewart

Statistics: No. 1 singles player for the Cardinals, Dariens defeated Teddy Callery in straight sets to win his match in the finals of the FCIAC Tournament, helping Greenwich clinch the team title. It was Greenwich’s first FCIAC title since 2013. He also won his game to help the Cardinals win the class LL state championship against Staples. Through to the finals of the State Invitational Tournament. Reached the semifinals of the State Open as a junior

awards: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

Next one: Will be playing tennis with Richmond next season.

Teddy Callery, Darien, senior

Dave Stewart

Statistics: Number 1 and 2 singles player helped the Blue Wave reach the FCIAC Tournament Championship Finals and the LL State Class Semifinals, losing to Greenwich both times. Reached the Round of 16 in the State Invitational tournament. Reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 State Open.

awards: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

Sam Donnelly, Darien, senior

Statistics: Played mostly No. 1 singles for the Blue Wave, going 15–1 during the regular season and advancing to the FCIAC Tournament Finals and Class LL Semifinals, losing to Greenwich on both occasions. Advancing to the quarterfinals of the State Invitational tournament for the second consecutive season.

awards: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

Nicholas Hermes, Hall, sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: Finished with a 19-3 record for Hall, including winning the Kingswood Invitational Tennis Tournament for the second straight season. Through to the quarterfinals of the State Invitational tournament. Reached the Round of 16 last season.

awards: Two-time All-CCC and coaches all-state roster

Off track: High honors student every semester.

Liam Hovorka, Avon, Junior

Myer Lee

Statistics: Finished with an 18-2 record. Advanced to the quarterfinals of the State Invitational Tournament, losing to Greenwich’s Dylan Atkinson. Reached the Round of 16 in the event last season. Helped lead Avon to the Class M state championship at No. 1 singles. Career record of 53-5. Has been part of three consecutive Class M team status and CCC titles.

awards: Three-time All-CCC and coaches all-state roster.

Off track: Member of the National Honor Society and Squash Club. Volunteered at Newington Middle School Fall Tennis Mini-Camp and also at Capitol Squash.

Luke Levanat, Fairfield Prep, Sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: No. 1 singles player helped lead the Jesuits to an undefeated regular season and reach the semi-finals of the LL class. Defeated Hands Elliott Booth 6-1, 6-4 to help the Jesuits win the SCC title. Helped Prep reach the SCC Tournament Finals in 2022, also ranked No. 1 in singles. Reached the Round of 16 in the State Invitational tournament, losing to eventual champion Petro Kuzmenok.

awards: Two-time All-SCC and coaches all-state selection. New Haven Register All-Area pick in 2022. Named this season’s SCC Tournaments Most Outstanding Performer.

James Lorenzetti, Notre Dame-West Haven, senior

Joe Morelli/Hearst Connecticut Media

Statistics: Went undefeated during the SCC regular season and 22-1 overall for the Green Knights. Advanced to the State Open semifinals. Reached the quarterfinals of the State Open in 2022. Didn’t drop a set this season until he reached the semifinals of the State Open. Finished with an overall record of 58-8.

awards: All-SCC and coaches all-state roster. SCC Player of the Year. Twice New Haven Register All-Area pick.

Off track: Member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Honor Society.

Next one: Will take a gap year, play USTA events before playing in college.

Wesley Nichols, Barlow, junior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Defeated Westons Spencer Quinn in three sets to win the No. 1 individual SWC tournament title in singles for the second straight season. Through to the Quarterfinals of the State Invitational Tournament. Had a 19-1 record this season and is 44-5 overall.

awards: Two-time All-SWC First Team and coaches all-state roster. Co-captain of the team.

Off track: Member of both the National and Spanish honor societies. Safe Rides volunteer and high school homework club counselor.

Lukas Phimvongsa, Enfield/Somers/AAE Coop, junior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Went undefeated through the regular season and holds a 50-0 regular season record. Helped Enfield/Somers reach the quarter-finals of the LL class. Advancing to the semifinals of the State Invitational tournament for the second season in a row.

awards: Triple coaches all state selection.

Off track: Recipient of the RIT Math and Science Award. Third place in its class. Peer tutor and volunteer at Food Shelf and for youth tennis programs.

Rohan Mittal, Greenwich, sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: Partnering Harrison Wolfe, he went 20-0 to No. 2 doubles for the Cardinals, the FCIAC champions. Unseeded in the CIAC State Invitational tournament, the doubles team raced to the championship title by defeating Aidan White and Darien’s Will Donnelly in the semifinals.

awards: Two-time All-FCIAC Second Team selection. Coaches all state pick.

Off track: Honor roll student and member of the Spanish National Honors Society. Recipient of the School Math and Science Award. Volunteers at a local music and arts program and co-founder of a marketing company run by high school students.

Harrison Wolfe, Greenwich, junior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Teamed with Rohan Mittal to go 20-0 at No. 2 doubles for the Cardinals, the FCIAC champions. Unseeded in the CIAC State Invitational tournament, the doubles team raced to the championship crown by defeating Aidan White and Darien’s Will Donnelly in the semifinals.

awards: All-FCIAC Second Team Selection. Coaches all state pick.

Off track: Member of the National Honors Society, founded a non-profit tutoring organization that provides free high school tutoring to anyone who asks.