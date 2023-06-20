



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State student-athletes Paul DeNapels men’s ice hockey and Rachel Spiker of women’s lacrosse were among the 28 honorees named the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners for the academic year 2022-2023, as announced by the league office Tuesday morning. The pair were chosen from a group of 350 students who were honored throughout the academic year and had shown positive sportsmanship. One member of each varsity sports team on each campus was selected as the Sportsmanship Award winner by his or her institution, and then two Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners from each institution were selected. All Sportsmanship Award winners have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical conduct. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the setting of sports competitions. Paul DeNapels DeNaples, Penn State’s top defenseman for the past two seasons, earns the Big Ten’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for the first time after concluding his illustrious career as the Nittany Lion Iron Man after playing 172 consecutive games without missing a single one during his five-year stint in hockey Valley. As only the second two-year captain in program history, DeNaples has been a driving force in restoring the program’s culture over the past two seasons. DeNaples took just 22 penalties in his Nittany Lion career and was consistently praised by his coaches for giving his best during tough times. This past season, DeNaples tied his career with three goals while adding seven assists for 10 points, along with blocking 49 shots and securing a plus-8 rating. DeNaples finishes his Nittany Lion career first all-time in plus/minus at plus-58, second in blocked shots with 269, tied for sixth in goals by a defenseman with 10 and ninth all-time in both points and assists by a defenseman with respectively 44 and 34. Rachel Spiker Spilker, two-time team captain, receives the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award after winning the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for women’s lacrosse for two consecutive years. Spilker will conclude her fourth season as a Nittany Lion in 2023 after appearing in 50 games, starting 45 on defense. Throughout her career, she has scored 52 ground balls and forced 45 turnovers. As one of the most important components of becoming a head coach Mrs. Doherty ‘s’ backline, Spilker will return for her fifth year in 2024 to pursue a Master of Business Administration. Doherty describes Spilker as “the quarterback on the defense” and regularly highlights her outstanding leadership, exemplified by her two-year reign as team captain. Graduation success rates Penn State student-athletes continue to record record-breaking graduation rates and far exceed their peers across the country. The Nittany Lions achieved a record 92%NCAA Graduation Pass Rate (GSR)and 10 programs earned perfect 100% ratings. This is the sixth straight year that the Nittany Lions have posted a record or record-breaking performance in class, according to data reported by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Penn State is one of only five schools to have won at least 10 NCAA championships since 2013 and have a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of at least 90 percent in the 2022 NCAA report (Stanford, Florida, USC, Virginia) achieved. Penn State has one of the nation’s most comprehensive and successful athletic programs Under the direction of Vice President Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft Penn State has one of the most extensive and successful athletic programs in the country, with 800 student-athletes across 31 varsity programs (16 men, 15 women). The Nittany Lions’ 31 programs are tied for the fourth-most number of sports sponsored by a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institution.

