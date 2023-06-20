Asia Cup: Cricket spreads love India should have come to play in Pakistan, says Intikhab Alam

I am a big believer that politics should stay away from cricket. I feel like no problem is so big that it can’t be solved when you’re on the other side of the table. It does not matter. I feel very sad to say this, but politicians of our countries are fostering the animosity instead of narrowing the gap between the two nations. Life would have been much easier if our politicians had stayed away from cricket.

I personally feel that cricket has become a profession. Recently we had a chess tournament in Lahore, 18 of your Indian contingent was here. Now for the SAFF championship, the Pakistan football team travels to India. If other sports can, why not cricket? Stop this cat and mouse game. Again, I request our politicians, aap apni politics alag rakhe, involve cricket ko na kare (You keep politics separate from our game, don’t mix it with cricket).

It would have been a great decision if India had traveled to Pakistan for the Asian Cup. Unfortunately it didn’t happen.

Players from India in action.(FILE) Players from India in action.(FILE)

What is this hybrid model? I can not understand. In a very weird way, Pakistan got four or five matches and the rest of the series is held in Sri Lanka. It does not make any sense. During the World Cup, we will see Pakistan play their matches elsewhere if they stick to this hybrid model proposition.

Do you think cricket can survive without India and Pakistan? Our cricketers are great crowd pleasers, the ICC made tons of money from an India vs Pakistan match. An ICC cricket tournament is irrelevant if India and Pakistan are not playing against each other. My only request to our politicians is that instead of drawing their swords, they should let the two teams play. Let the cricketers meet. Let them learn from each other. Let them travel.

Cricket se hi pyar mohabbat badh shakti hai aur koi tareeka nahi hai. Ye chand log wo by bhi chahte karna karna chahte hai (Cricket is the only thing that can reduce animosity and spread love and friendship between two countries. That’s the only way, but unfortunately few people on both sides of the border want to close the door of any hope).

I have always argued that India and Pakistan should play regularly. India and Pakistan must play bilateral series every two years. The BCCI and PCB should use cricket as a golden goose. Imagine how much interest Test cricket will get when India and Pakistan start playing regularly. People will remember the performance. We talk about the Chennai test when the entire audience gave a standing ovation to the Pakistani team or Viru (Virender Sehwag) becoming Sultan of Multan.

In our time, after the end of the match day, some senior players from Pakistan went to the Indian dressing room to drink tea; the next day the Indian team would visit our locker room. Those conversations were always very fruitful for the young cricketers. If Zaheer Abbas, Bishan Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Imran Khan share their experiences, what else do you need? The current generation will never be able to see the cricket rivalry between Bishan Singh Bedi vs Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar vs Javed Miandad, Kapil Dev vs Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar vs Wasim Akram. Over the past decade we have missed what could have been a great match between Virat Kohli and Mohammed Amir and if the situation remains the same, we will not be able to see Shubman Gill cope with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s inswinging deliveries. We must play regularly for the sake of our next generation.

Social media, YouTubers, former cricketers and TV presenters have also played an important role in spreading the nuisance. It is very harmful. One should not listen to such people who only spit poison. Every Tom, Dick and Harry has become a cricket expert. They make a video, talk nonsense and post it on social media for few likes and comments. The YouTubers have now become influential and for the viewership they would do anything and I don’t know who will control them. Their existence is unhealthy for our cricket relationship as most of them know nothing about the game.

I’ve been to India so many times. I played there as a coach, as a captain, I coached the Punjab Ranji Trophy team for two years. I never felt like I was in another country.. hum ek hi hai (we are one). I have made so many friends for life. Cricket is the only thing that can bury the hatchet and bring people closer.

I still have a great relationship with Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Gavaskar. Over the years, our relationship has grown stronger. They are like my extended family. Bishan Bedi came to Kartarpur to meet me. Our families met, it was such an emotional moment. I think there should be no restrictions. I hope one day we don’t need a visa to meet our friends.

Cricketers always have a mutual love and respect for each other and no politician will be able to eradicate that. Even now we play very few matches but the way our cricketers greet each other after the match is so beautiful to see. They have preserved that historic tradition of brotherhood.

As a cricket lover, I still have hope that wo subah kabhi toh aayegi (That dawn will come one day).

Intikhab Alam is a former Pakistan captain and coach. He spoke with Pratyush Raj.