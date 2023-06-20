Who is your favorite Penn State Football Games broadcasting duo?





We’re still 74 days away from college football and as we get closer it’s about time we had a discussion about who your favorite broadcast team is to watch/listen to at a Penn State football game. As time goes on, the Penn State community continues to fall victim to Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. This is one of the biggest pain points of watching college football games on FOX. Each week, the Big Noon Kickoff crew secures their game of the week; however, it will be played at 12 PM EST. This is perhaps the worst time slot for a huge game matchup. Anyway, let’s talk about the broadcast crew for the Big Noon Kickoff games. These games are usually mentioned by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. Johnson has a classic voice and he’s always excited when big games happen in any sport. The problem I have with him is that he definitely shows bias for teams like Ohio State. Klatt brings very good perspective to the broadcast, but ultimately this is not the duo that is my personal favorite to listen to. Moving to ABC for the Saturday Night Primetime slot. Those games usually feature Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit. These two are my personal favourite. They do a great job preparing for each game with lots of interesting information about players from each team. The passion for college football is evident when they call games together and I enjoy their attention to detail. Last season, the Penn State community got a taste of what a CBS broadcast will be like as Penn State vs Auburn aired on CBS during the 2022 season. That broadcast crew was Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson and Nessler did a good job calling the game and the action. But it felt like both Nessler and Danielson were somewhat biased towards Auburn since they were the SEC team. Look, I understand they know their audience is mostly SEC viewers; however, I enjoy football games the most when there is equal excitement for every team on the air. One new crew that the Penn State community will have to get used to as we head into the 2023 season is on NBC, as Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will compete in Big Ten Saturday Night games starting this fall. As many of you know, Penn State will be the first game in this series as they open against West Virginia. Noah Eagle rises through the ranks as he is the son of legendary broadcaster Ian Eagle. Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge has been calling college football games with Sean McDonough for years. The great thing about Blackledge is that he never shows bias for his alma mater Penn State, making his broadcasts even more enjoyable for fans across the country. Regardless of who your personal favorite is, there are plenty of games where the Penn State football team is called by multiple different broadcast teams. But some are easier to listen to than others.

