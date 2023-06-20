‘Challengers’ Trailer: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor Star in Tennis Love Story

Could Luca Guadagnino’s Upcoming Movie Be An Age-old Love Story?

Guadagnino’s latest feature film, ‘Challengers’, has finally released its first trailer, offering a highly anticipated look at Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in what is being billed as a romantic sports comedy.

Zendaya stars as pro tennis player Tashi opposite O’Connor and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”). “Challengers” follows Tashi and her husband, Art (Faist), as they reunite with a former rival, Patrick (O’Connor) – who also happens to be Tashi’s former lover and best friend. Tashi convinces Art to take part in the Challengers tennis tournament, but once Art finds out he will be playing against Patrick, drama and a big game ensues.

According to the film’s official logline, “Challengers” “follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to become the world-famous Grand Slam winner and rekindle old rivalries on and off the court. “

Guadagnino revealed to Variety that Zendaya trained for three months with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert. In addition to training with Zendaya, Gilbert served as a consultant on the film. Guadagnino was also joined by screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (“Ticklish”) and his “Bones and All” collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who compose the score.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” producer Amy Pascal is the producer on the film, along with Guadagnino and executive producer Bernard Bellew.

The MGM production will premiere in theaters in September. Watch the first official trailer for Guadagnino’s “Challengers” below.