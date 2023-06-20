Ohio Field Hockey Announces 2023 Schedule





FOLLOW OHIO FIELD HOCKEY:Facebook|Twitter ATHENS, Ohio The Ohio hockey team has released its 2023 schedule, head coach Or Johnstone announced today (June 20). The Bobcats kick off the season on Wednesday, August 16 with an exhibition game against Ohio State at Pruitt Field. Ohio’s final tune-up comes on Sunday, August 20 when they face Louisville in Athens. Ohio opens the regular season on Friday, August 25 when they head to Washington DC to face American. Ohio will stay on the road September 2-3 when they head to Orono, Maine for two matchups against Boston University and Maine. Ohio opens the home portion of the schedule on Sunday, September 10 when they host Big Ten opponent Indiana at Pruitt Field. The first touch is set for noon ET. Ohio is back in Pruitt on Friday, September 15 for their first MAC matchup of the season when they take on Ball State at 3PM ET. The Bobcats will be on the road again on Friday, September 22 when they head to Kent State at 3 PM for a game with the Golden Flashes before concluding the road trip on Sunday, September 24 at 1 PM ET at Ohio State. Ohio will return to Athens for three consecutive games beginning Friday, September 29, when they take on Longwood at 3 p.m. The Bobcats are back in action the following weekend when they host Miami on Friday, October 6 at noon ET, before rounding out the homestand on Sunday, October 8 against Wake Forest. The first touch is scheduled for noon ET at Pruitt Field. Ohio then headed to Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Friday, October 13 to face Central Michigan before heading to Evanston, Illinois on Sunday, October 14 to face National Runners-Up Northwestern at noon ET. Ohio then concludes its home game on Friday, October 20 against Bellarmine at 3 p.m. at Pruitt Field. The Bobcats then close out the season with two road games beginning Friday, October 27 at Appalachian State before concluding the regular season on Sunday, October 29 at Davidson. The 2023 Mid-American Conference Championships will take place November 3-4 in Oxford, Ohio. #OUohyeah

