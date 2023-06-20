Warning: This page contains spoilers for the June 20, 2023 game Danger! Please don’t scroll down if you don’t want to be spoiled. Please note that the game will air as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time in some US television markets.

Here’s today’s Final Jeopardy (in the category The Olympics) for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (Season 39, Game 202):

This sport, which made its Olympic debut in 1988, has a playing surface of only about 45 square meters

(correct response among the participants)

Today’s Danger! Attendees:

Jane Sullivana scrum master from Park Ridge, Illinois

That Blancharda cryptocurrency & angel investor from Nashville, Tennessee

Ben Goldsteina content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan (2-day total: $15,198)



Andy’s pregame thoughts:

Ben Goldstein is now a two-day champion and is working his way up the postseason ladder; he’s going for win #3 today against Tym Blanchard of Nashville and Janie Sullivan of metro Chicago. I have my own theory as to why we’ve seen so many more games, like yesterday’s and June 7’s, where contestants struggled with the material. I’ll post it this weekend with my weekly thoughts.

Correct response: What is Table Tennis?

You can find game-by-game stats here at The danger! Fan of all 16 players, now including Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde, to have won 10 or more games on Danger!

More information about Final Jeopardy:

Table tennis, which made its official Olympic debut at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, is played on a 9-by-5-foot rectangular table. (Hence 45 square feet). China has easily been the most dominant country in table tennis, with 60 of the 115 medals awarded in the sport since 1988. To end China’s dominance (it had won the podium twice in 2008), the IOC reduced each country’s allowance from 3 male and 3 female athletes to 2 male and 2 female athletes.

Tonight’s match summary and match statistics:

Wonder who won Jeopardy! Today? Here’s the Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Jeopardy! by the numbers, along with a summary:

Danger! Round:

(Categories: Let’s Stick Together; Architects; Vowel, Vowel, Consonant, Consonant; Nonprofit Organizations; American History; Triple “A”-Rated Food)

Ben and Janie collectively dominated on the signal device, while Tym definitely struggled.

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Am 6 correct 0 incorrect

Janie 5 correct 1 incorrect

Tym 0 correct 0 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

Janie hiked over an active volcano at dawn, but was stopped by fog.

Tym suffered a blowout while climbing Mount Everest.

Ben named his dog after an Antiguan beer.

Stats after the Jeopardy round:

Am 11 correct 1 incorrect

Janie 10 correct 2 incorrect

Tym 1 correct 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Ben $5,600

Johnny $3,500

This – $1,000

Double danger! Round:

(Categories: Let’s Stick Together; Chapter & Verse; Love Island UK; That Musical Act Is Unreal!; There Will Be Math; Just Say…)

Double danger! saw Tym’s battle continue as both challengers got Daily Doubles incorrect. Unfortunately Tym couldn’t stay out of the red so there were only 2 people around for Finale.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Janie 18 correct 4 incorrect

Am 17 correct 5 incorrect

Tym 7 correct 7 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 34 (0 today).

Results go to final:

Janie $7,500

Ben $6,800

This – $3,800

Last Danger! today was a Double Stumper; Ben’s small bet turned him into a 3-Day Champion once again!

Tonight’s results:

This – $3,800 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy by rule)

Ben $6,800 – $705 = $6,095 (What is handball?) (3 days total: $21,293)

Janie $7,500 – $7,000 = $500 (What’s squash? Sumo wrestling)

Other miscellaneous game stats:

Daily Duplicate Locations:

1) ARCHITECTS $800 (clue #28)

Janie 4400 -1500 (Ben 6200 Tim 0)

2) JUST SAY…$1200 (clue #19)

Tim -3000 -2000 (Ben 6000 Janie 9100)

3) LOVE ISLAND UK $1600 (clue #22, $6400 on board)

Janie 9500 -2000 (Ben 6000 Tim -4200)

Total daily double efficiency for this game: -155

Clue selection by row, found before daily doublings:

J! Round:

am 2 2 3 4 3 2 4 5 1 1 4 5 2 3 4 5

these 5

Johnny 1 3 1 1 2 3 2 1 4 5 4*

DJ! Round:

am 2 1 5 2

Tim 4 5 4 4 5 2 3 3* 2 1

Johnny 3 5 4 5 3 4 3 4*

– selection in the same category as Daily Double

Average clue selection row, found before daily double counts:

Am 3.00

Janie 3.05

Tim 3.45

Unplayed clues:

J! Round: None!

DJ! Round: None!

Total On Board: $0

Number of clues not revealed this season: 34 (average 0.17 per episode), 0 daily doublings

Game Stats:

Ben $6,800 Coryat, 17 correct, 5 incorrect, 39.29% first on buzzer (22/56), 0/0 on rebound attempts (on 6 rebound opportunities)

Janie $11,000 Coryat, 18 correct, 4 incorrect, 28.57% first on buzzer (16/56), 2/3 on rebound attempts (on 10 rebound opportunities)

Tym – $1,800 Coryat, 7 correct, 7 incorrect, 19.64% first on buzzer (11/56), 1/2 on rebound attempts (on 6 rebound opportunities)

Combined Coryat score: $16,000

Laugh trash: $17,800 (on 15 triple stumpers)

Coryat lost to incorrect answers (fewer double-correct answers): $20,200

Player Stats:

Ben Goldstein, career stats:

56 correct, 15 incorrect

2/3 on rebound attempts (on 22 rebound opportunities)

37.06% first on buzzer (63/170)

0/2 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: -$4,800)

0/3 in Last Danger

Average Coryat: $10,067

Tym Blanchard, career stats:

7 correct, 7 incorrect

1/2 on rebound attempts (on 6 rebound opportunities)

19.64% first on buzzer (11/56)

0/1 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: -$2,000)

0/0 in final danger

Average Coryat: – $1,800

Janie Sullivan, Career Statistics:

18 correct, 5 incorrect

2/3 on rebound attempts (on 10 rebound opportunities)

28.57% first on buzzer (16/56)

0/2 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: -$3,500)

0/1 in Last Danger

Average Coryat: $11,000

Ben Goldstein, to win:

4 games: 26.247%

5: 6.889%

6: 1.808%

7: 0.475%

8: 0.125%

Avg. streak: 3,356 games.

Andy’s thoughts:

The competition coordinators have been preaching this for years: the best preparation for Danger! is still “watching Danger!“; all three Daily Doubles in this game had context clues that would be readily apparent to longtime viewers of the program. By way of example: late 17th century + London + architect = Christopher Wren; “Just say…” was clearly “words that rhyme with no”, and any mention of “Bligh” should immediately point contestants to the Pitcairn Islands and/or the Bounty.

Because someone will inevitably ask, the lowest total for a three-day champion is still $4,400 (doubled to $8,800), set by Bill Klippel in January 1985.

Today’s box score will be tied to when it is posted by the show.

Last Danger! betting suggestions:

(Scores: Janie $7,500 Ben $6,800 Tim – $3,800)

Ben: Limit your bet to $5,399. (Actual bet: $705)

Included: (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy by rule)

Janie: The standard cover bet on Ben is $6,101. (Actual bet: $7,000)

