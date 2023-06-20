Blue Devils Eye Gold at the World Lacrosse Championships





DURHAM A host of Blue Devils begin their quest for a World Championship title tomorrow when the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship kicks off in San Diego, California. Five Blue Devil players, three former and two current, and head coach John Danowski will represent Duke on the international stage. Danowski is in his second stint as head coach of the USA Lacrosse Men’s National Team after leading the United States to gold in Israel in 2018. Playing for red, white and blue are former Blue Devils JT Giles-Harris And Michael Sowers and current senior Brennan O’Neill . Graduated student Dyson Williams plays for Canada, while former Duke stands out Taylor Wray acts as coach. The USA and Canada will meet in the opening game of the tournament on June 21 at 10 p.m. on ESPN2. The reigning world champion, the United States, will be the No. 1 for the 30-team event that runs from June 21 to July 1. The roster was selected last December after a 50-player training camp in Florida held in conjunction with the IMLCA Winter Summit earlier this month. It was the fourth training opportunity Danowski and his staff have had with the players since June 2022. Giles-Harris is considered one of the most important defenders in the world. The 2022 PLL Defensive Player of the Year, he will be making his debut for the US Men’s National Team on the international stage. A two-time All-America first team selected while at Duke, Giles-Harris started 80 of his 81 games as a Blue Devil. He was named the best defender in the country in 2021 and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He holds the Duke career record for caused turnover with 89. Sowers played one year at Durham and made his mark on the Duke record books in 2021. A starter in all 17 games, a native of Dresher, Pa., led the team with 37 goals and 44 assists for 81 points. His 44 assists rank seventh and 81 points rank 12th in Duke’s single-season history. A 2021 USILA All-America first team pick, Sowers completed his collegiate career with 158 goals and 225 assists for 383 points. He finished his career second in NCAA history in career points and tied for second in career assists. His 5.98 points per game ranks fifth in NCAA Division I history, while his 3.52 assists per game ranks sixth.

O’Neill, the only collegiate player on the roster, won gold with the United States last summer at the 2022 World Men’s U21 Lacrosse Championship over the summer. 2023 Tewaaraton Award winner O’Neill had a stellar junior campaign for the Blue Devils, leading the country in points (97) while also winning the USILA Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award as the nation’s most outstanding player. His 97 points are tied for fourth in Duke and ACC single-season history. ESPN will serve as the exclusive television partner of the upcoming 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship presented by Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. All 107 World Cup matches will be played on ESPN platforms in the US and in a record 185+ territories via ESPN International. Full US and international broadcast details are here. US Schedule Day Date Opponent Time (ET) American platform Wednesday 21st of June Canada 10 pm ESPN2/ESPN+ Friday June 23 Australia 10 pm ESPN+ Saturday 24th of June Haudenosaunee 10 pm ESPN+ Sunday 25 June England 19:00 ESPN+ Wednesday June 28 Quarter final* 7pm/10pm ESPN+ or ESPNU Thursday June 29 Semi finals * 8 p.m./11 p.m ESPN2/ESPN+ Saturday July 1st Championship* 19:00 ESPN2/ESPN+ * As the US advances Canada schedule Day Date Opponent Time (ET) American platform Wednesday 21st of June United States 10 pm ESPN2/ESPN+/TSN Saturday 24th of June Australia 19:00 ESPN+ Sunday 25 June Haudenosaunee 10 pm ESPN+ Monday June 26 England 10 pm ESPN+ Wednesday June 28 Quarterfinals* 7pm/10pm ESPN+ or ESPNU Thursday June 29 Semi finals * 8 p.m./11 p.m ESPN2/ESPN+ Saturday July 1st Championship* 19:00 ESPN2/ESPN+ * As Canada advances Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke men’s lacrosseTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching DukeMLAX. #Good week

