2023 Spring All-Met: Boys tennis first team, honorable mention





Comment on this story Remark The following student-athletes have been selected for The Washington Posts 2023 All-Met team for boys’ tennis: Noah Lewis, Sr., Quince Orchard Long a strong presence on his team, Lewis skyrocketed to star status during his final season. He demonstrated a dynamic style that capitalized on his opponent’s mistakes during matches and displayed a cool mindset that carried him through high pressure points. But the Maryland 4A singles champion wasn’t just adept on the court. He moved into a leadership role and his advice was often sought by teammates and coaches. His talent and undefeated record cemented his spot as one of the state’s most consistent players, pushing the Cougars to a 10–2 record. Alex Artazov, Sr., River Hill With his determination always on display, Artazov’s career culminated in a tough battle in the Maryland 3A singles final that required all of his stamina and strategy to come out on top. For the second year in a row, he led the Hawks to a dominant team title, and his mix of emotion and sportsmanship on the field made his matchups captivating. Jacob Poole, Jr., DeMatha Poole was a constant presence amidst an extensive line-up of new and returning talent. He drew on a wealth of experience in both singles and doubles to build team spirit en route to Stags’ first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in more than a decade. His confidence on the pitch and humble demeanor off it laid the groundwork for his teams roaring success this season. Luke Saylor, Jr., Paul VI After losing a game early in the season, Saylor promised himself he wouldn’t lose another game. He kept that promise, including during a masterful performance at the WCAC Finals to take the No. 1 singles title. He followed a rapid improvement over the course of the season and was able to minimize nerves and mistakes. Matthew Staton, Jr., Colgan Staton was the leader of a Colgan team hungry for glory. Although the Sharks lost in the region semifinals, Staton advanced in the individual tournament to become a three-time Class 6 singles champion. Due to a hectic U.S. Tennis Association tournament schedule and injury early in the year, his dedication and technical precision were second to none. Cameron Zia Jr., St Albans Part one of the dual threat that took DC by storm, Zia led one of the most dominant squads in the region with a mix of passion and poise. He displayed ironclad focus and used his knowledge of the team’s strengths to skillfully make lineup decisions and mid-game adjustments en route to securing a stellar Interstate Athletic Conference title for the Bulldogs. The Zia brothers shared the top roles for St Albans tennis Cyrus Zia, so., St Albans Last year’s All-Met Player of the Year continued to flourish. Zia displayed a strategic intelligence and physical prowess that propelled the Bulldogs to the D.C. State Athletic Association team championship. He defeated his older brother in the singles semifinals and teamed up with him to win the doubles competition. His sportsmanship and enthusiastic support for his teammates remained a defining quality of his style of play. With such a strong roster at his disposal, Najdi’s job looked easy at times. But his work in turning that talent into a unified force was always evident during the Bulldogs’ undefeated run to the Interstate Athletic Conference and D.C. state titles. He gave his players the freedom to develop their own match strategies and fostered an environment based on camaraderie over competition, despite players eager to move up the lineup. Louis Anderson III, Father, Sidwell Friends Eli Butler, Jr., Potomac School Connor Chun, Father, River Hill Teddy Courtauld, Father, Potomac School Sid Dabhade, Sr., Lightridge Ryan Elkhalifi, Sr., Yorktown Lucas Fuhrmann, Sr., Severna Park Nikola Galov, So., Langley Aditya Gupta Jr., Langley Ethan Han, Sr., Churchill Roger He, So, River Hill Charlie Herman, Jr., Severna Park Jai Khanna, Sr., River Hill Brady MacBride, Jr., Walter Johnson Aneesh Mirmira, So., Sidwell Friends Ameer Muhammad, Sr., DeMatha Kaleem Mohammed, Sr., DeMatha Aarush Rajanala, So., Riverside Antonio Santos, Sr., DeMatha Jack Sherner Jr., Gonzaga Andrew Wu, Sr., Churchill Andy Wu, Father, Poolesville

