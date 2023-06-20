Cal Mens Soccer reveals schedule for 18 matches







Kelley L Cox / KLC Photos All-Pac-12 forward Nonso Adimabua, who scored two goals and five points on his 2022 Cal debut, returns to lead the Bears into the fall season.

BERKELEY The California men’s soccer team’s regular season schedule for 2023 features 18 games, with eight home games and nine broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Led by All-Pac-12 Second-Team forward Nonso Adimabua and midfielder Wyatt Mayer the Golden Bears will face seven opponents who made it to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including two UNC Greensboro and Portland who advanced to the quarterfinals. After a few local exhibition games, the Bears head to North Carolina to face UNCG on August 24 and Wake Forest on August 27. The Spartans and Demon Deacons are among the five Cal opponents ranked nationally in the final 2022 United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll, with UNCG the No. 12 seed in last year’s NCAAs ranked fifth and Wake ranked No. 24 . Cal will play Fairleigh Dickinson in the September 1 home opener at Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. Also at Berkeley, the Bears will play their first Pac-12 Conference game of 2023 when they host Oregon State on September 14 and welcome Washington on September 17, with both games airing on the Pac-12 Networks. One of the most challenging conferences in the country, the Pac-12 has three teams seeded in the NCAA Tournament last year, including the second-seeded UW, eighth-seeded Beavers and fifth-seeded Stanford. The Bears will play the talented pilots on October 10 at Berkeley, with the Pac-12 Networks showing non-conference play. Portland was ranked 10th last season. Cal closes out the home schedule on November 5 vs. San Diego State and ends the regular season on November 11 in the Big Slam at Stanford. Pac-12 Bay Area shows both games. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for more coverage of Cal’s men’s soccer team (@CalMSoc), Instagram (@CalMSoc) and Facebook (@CalMSoc).

