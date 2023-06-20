Another bullseye for Bazball, the way cricket should be played

In the end it didn’t matter if England won or lost the Edgbaston Test. Importantly, they began the Ashes as they had been playing for the past year or so, embedding Bazball more deeply into the game’s lexicon. They stuck to their new philosophy. They ran into danger in skipper Ben Stokes’ evocative words.

Bazball is just as much about attractive hitting as it is bowling on purpose. Other countries have played similar cricket, but not with such consistency and passion. Test cricket needs this to stay above white ball formats as the best expression of the sport. Other coaches and other countries should be affected now. There will be the occasional loss, but it makes for a great viewing experience.

Meet fire with fire

Bazball is fun, attractive, stimulating, challenging and you can add to that list. It’s a way of playing cricket and it’s only startling because it’s practiced by England at the highest level. Australia tried to counter it early in the Edgbaston Test by going in the opposite direction with a version of grim, defensive cricket. But fire must be met with fire.

Sometimes Bazball can be confusing; perhaps the argument is that if it confuses the opposition, it doesn’t matter if it confuses commentators and columnists as well. Bazball may have disrupted cricket’s internal logic, but that assumes every sport has an internal logic. What internal logic means is convention; Bazball disrupts the conventions of cricket.

Usually in sports, the coach adapts a style to suit the available players, not the other way around. England coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes first determined what their style would be and then brought the players on board. Virtually the same team that won just one of seventeen tests under Joe Root started earlier by winning 11 of 13 tests.

It’s a style that naturally irritates the opposition. Players are clearly having fun, laughing and smiling on the pitch. They make the opposition look like old-fashioned plodders, a little too eager to win and willing to do whatever it takes to win over the Bazballers.

Stokes, seen as a combination of Mike Brearley and Rowan Atkinson, intellectual and funster, stands upright. He calculates (probably not consciously, but in fact) that when he does something seemingly foolish and it pays off, the successes are remembered more than the failures.

Who else would have asked a 36-year-old off-spinner who retired from Tests two years ago to reconnect with his flannels? Moeen Ali bowled 33 overs, more than any other England bowler in the first innings, and dismissed two top players. He was not an unqualified success at the time and might have to dip his bowling finger in a bucket of urine because of the callus, just as a pastor Graeme Swann claimed to have done. But no player would give up the chance to be part of a revolution.

Innovative

Who else would have declared on 393 in the first innings, with his leading hitter and centurion Joe Root in the crease? Who else would have had such a field for Usman Khawaja, some kind of inverted cordon or a distorted umbrella? It looked ridiculous until it reached its target Khawaja inner rim on the stumps. Australian first-class player Keith Carmody is credited with inventing the umbrella pitch, also known as the Carmody pitch in Australia. Maybe Stokes should get his name stamped on the reversed umbrella field and some of the others too!

Genius or gambler? Great captains have a bit of both in them, though the proportions vary. Brearley was closer to the genius, Mahendra Singh Dhoni closer to the other. The only justification in sport is success. Dhoni’s biggest gamble, handing the ball to Joginder Sharma in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 paid off. When that happens, the gamblers are considered geniuses!

The beauty of Bazball is that it is clear among the players and there is no confusion. Everyone knows their role, knows the boundary and its extension, and everyone plays for the captain. Would a lesser captain playing by the book be just as inspiring? It’s not a perfect system, any perfect system will quickly become boring, but Bazball continues to lead the way. It will have its critics, but England laughs at history.