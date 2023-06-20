Sports
Another bullseye for Bazball, the way cricket should be played
In the end it didn’t matter if England won or lost the Edgbaston Test. Importantly, they began the Ashes as they had been playing for the past year or so, embedding Bazball more deeply into the game’s lexicon. They stuck to their new philosophy. They ran into danger in skipper Ben Stokes’ evocative words.
Bazball is just as much about attractive hitting as it is bowling on purpose. Other countries have played similar cricket, but not with such consistency and passion. Test cricket needs this to stay above white ball formats as the best expression of the sport. Other coaches and other countries should be affected now. There will be the occasional loss, but it makes for a great viewing experience.
Meet fire with fire
Bazball is fun, attractive, stimulating, challenging and you can add to that list. It’s a way of playing cricket and it’s only startling because it’s practiced by England at the highest level. Australia tried to counter it early in the Edgbaston Test by going in the opposite direction with a version of grim, defensive cricket. But fire must be met with fire.
Sometimes Bazball can be confusing; perhaps the argument is that if it confuses the opposition, it doesn’t matter if it confuses commentators and columnists as well. Bazball may have disrupted cricket’s internal logic, but that assumes every sport has an internal logic. What internal logic means is convention; Bazball disrupts the conventions of cricket.
Usually in sports, the coach adapts a style to suit the available players, not the other way around. England coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes first determined what their style would be and then brought the players on board. Virtually the same team that won just one of seventeen tests under Joe Root started earlier by winning 11 of 13 tests.
It’s a style that naturally irritates the opposition. Players are clearly having fun, laughing and smiling on the pitch. They make the opposition look like old-fashioned plodders, a little too eager to win and willing to do whatever it takes to win over the Bazballers.
Stokes, seen as a combination of Mike Brearley and Rowan Atkinson, intellectual and funster, stands upright. He calculates (probably not consciously, but in fact) that when he does something seemingly foolish and it pays off, the successes are remembered more than the failures.
Who else would have asked a 36-year-old off-spinner who retired from Tests two years ago to reconnect with his flannels? Moeen Ali bowled 33 overs, more than any other England bowler in the first innings, and dismissed two top players. He was not an unqualified success at the time and might have to dip his bowling finger in a bucket of urine because of the callus, just as a pastor Graeme Swann claimed to have done. But no player would give up the chance to be part of a revolution.
Innovative
Who else would have declared on 393 in the first innings, with his leading hitter and centurion Joe Root in the crease? Who else would have had such a field for Usman Khawaja, some kind of inverted cordon or a distorted umbrella? It looked ridiculous until it reached its target Khawaja inner rim on the stumps. Australian first-class player Keith Carmody is credited with inventing the umbrella pitch, also known as the Carmody pitch in Australia. Maybe Stokes should get his name stamped on the reversed umbrella field and some of the others too!
Genius or gambler? Great captains have a bit of both in them, though the proportions vary. Brearley was closer to the genius, Mahendra Singh Dhoni closer to the other. The only justification in sport is success. Dhoni’s biggest gamble, handing the ball to Joginder Sharma in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 paid off. When that happens, the gamblers are considered geniuses!
The beauty of Bazball is that it is clear among the players and there is no confusion. Everyone knows their role, knows the boundary and its extension, and everyone plays for the captain. Would a lesser captain playing by the book be just as inspiring? It’s not a perfect system, any perfect system will quickly become boring, but Bazball continues to lead the way. It will have its critics, but England laughs at history.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/another-shot-in-the-arm-for-bazball-the-way-cricket-should-be-played/article66990687.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Shannon stole the show in this movie opposite two Hollywood legends
- Another bullseye for Bazball, the way cricket should be played
- How asynchronous technology can bridge the digital divide
- Why climate change health policy needs ethics to achieve health equity and climate justice a call to action
- Re: Coroner urges drug regulators to review advice on ciprofloxacin after doctor’s suicide
- An ally of Erdogan denounces a “painful” rise in Turkish rates
- Butthole Surfers drummer and ‘Slacker’ actor turned 60 – Deadline
- Restaurant issues apology after manager kicks woman out for breaking dress code
- Biden administration elects Google chairman to lead computer chip research: report
- Purple Handloom Silk & Fabric Bollywood Saree
- Cal Mens Soccer reveals schedule for 18 matches
- NSF Graduate Fellowship Awarded to FIU Engineering PhD Student | FIU News