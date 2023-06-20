Everything you need to know about Zendayas’ tennis movie





Zendaya brings the heat both on and off the field in her upcoming sports drama, challengers. The Luca Guadagnino-directed film, which hits theaters in September, combines the world of tennis with a twisted teen love story that lingers well into adulthood. By the MGM productionZendaya’s character, Tashi, gets caught up in a love triangle between fellow tennis stars Art (Mike Fast) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). While their teenage flirtation gets a little messy, their complex relationships aren’t fully realized until they’re all adults. When Art and Patrick go head-to-head in a Challenger match that is close to the lowest level of a pro tournament as grown men, they stumble upon Tashi again. This time, however, Art is married to Tashi and Patrick is no longer part of their friendship group. She’s great, said Guadagnino Variety of Zendaya in October 2022, wrapped four months after filming. I mean wow. We edited the film and we hardly use any of her doubles. She’s that good. In June, MGM has released the official trailer for challengersdescribing the movie through social media representing the art of seduction and other games. In the clip, Tashi (Zendaya) starts off as the one to watch on the tennis court because of her skills. Her confidence as a player spills over into her personal life as both Art (Faist) and Patrick (OConnor) quickly fall under her spell. Aren’t you everyone’s type? asks Art in the video, before both he and Patrick hook up with Tashi. While Art later claims that Patrick is not in love with Tashi, she still chooses Patrick as her teenage boyfriend. Why do you think I want someone to be in love with me? she jokes. Fast-forward a few years and Patrick falls out of her life, while Art and Tashi grow closer. As adults, Tashi becomes a coach, making Art a champion, but their past with Patrick is not behind them. I think you might be disturbed by the fact that she could like someone like me, Patrick teases after learning that he and Art will be going head to head. Tashi, for her part, seems to be enjoying the show as both men compete for her attention and the title of tennis champion. Scroll down to learn more about Zendayas challengers:

