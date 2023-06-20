Zendaya Is A Tennis Star Mixed In A Love Triangle In Thrilling First Trailer For ‘Challengers’





‘Challengers’, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, is in theaters September 15 Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KOg7IVSDWGRe4yCDCC_oGA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/500d3a342766273e9af15ecf2b14ee 3b” class=”cas -img”/> Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. Zendaya serves up an exciting new character. On Tuesday, MGM released the first trailer for challengerspresentation of the actress with Mike Fast And Josh O’Connor as a trio of young tennis players who cross paths romantically as teenagers and reunite years later for a match between the two men. In the sports comedy-drama, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, first introduced in the trailer as a highly regarded prospect who catches the eye of Patrick (O’Connor) and Art (Faist). In the trailer set to Rihanna’s song “S&M”, the three become romantic, after which Tashi suffers a serious leg injury on the court that affects her career. Years later, Tashi is married to Art and works as his coach. Related: challengers Movie;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>Zendaya does ‘almost’ all her tennis herself challengers Movie Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7vaOB06Fv3c9SbGpt0lDkw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/0f62971f4657d58c8939276 a55779449″ class=”caas -img”/> Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. Never miss a story sign up PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to riveting human interest stories. An official synopsis describes Tashi as “a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.” “Tashi’s strategy for the redemption of her husband, married to a losing champion, takes a surprising turn when he faces the washed-up Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend,” the synopsis reads. “As their past and present collide and tensions run high, Tashi is left wondering: What does it cost to win?”

Director Luca Guadagnino who previously worked with Zendaya’s Dune costar Timothe Chalamet op Call me by your name and last year’s Bones and all told Variety in October that Zendaya, as well as O’Connor and Faist (West Side Story) trained for three months to portray professional tennis athletes in the film. Story continues Related: A Look Back at Zendaya’s Incredible Career (So Far) Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S8LYJTf9gt6fD.HieqV_Mg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/b561cf3e53cf7d43f8657c 4c2518c661″ class= “caas-img”/> Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. “She’s amazing,” Guadagnino, 51, said of Zendaya’s performance at the time. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we hardly use any of her doubles. She’s that good.” At the time, the filmmaker described his upcoming movie as a “sexy comedy,” per Variety. Guadagnino directed the film from a script written by Justin Kuritzkes. Zendaya is also credited as a producer in the film, and twice Academy Awards winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross created the film’s music. challengers is in theaters September 15. For more People news, be sure to Sign up for our newsletter! Read the original article People.

