Kjettrup, Howe leads All-ACC Mens Golf Academic Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Frederik Kjettrup of Florida State and Connor Howe of Georgia Tech have been named the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Golf Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year and lead the sports All-ACC Academic Team. Kjettrup, a junior from Aabybro, Denmark, helped lead the Seminoles to the NCAA semifinals and a top-10 national ranking during the most recent season. He was ranked No. 31 in the latest Golf Week/Sagarin Rankings and earned an All-America honorable mention. The Sport Management Major posted one of the Seminoles’ best wins of the season at the Watersound Invitational, with eight teams in the Golfstat Top 40 out of an 11-team field. His big year also included a match play win against Florida in the NCAA semifinals. Named ACC Golfer of the Month for February, Kjettrup also earned his second Arnold Palmer Cup selection and was a PING! Honorable mention All-American in addition to earning a spot on the All-ACC team. A staple of Georgia Tech’s lineup for five years, Howe had his best year in 2022-23, posting five top-10 finishes and finishing No. 33 in Golfstat’s final individual standings and No. 38 in Golf Week/ Sagarin Index. The Ogden, Utah native tied for third place at the ACC Championship and the NCAA Salem Regional, as well as a 29th-place finish at the NCAA Championship as the Yellow Jackets finished second nationally, all career best finishes for those events. Howe was another Ping! All-America Honorable Mention selection, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 over the academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have participated in 50 percent of their team’s games and/or the ACC Championships and/or the NCAA Championships during the most recent season. Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State

Connor Howe, Georgia Tech 2023 All-ACC Men’s Academic Golf Team

Name, School, Academic Major Mac Bredahl, Boston College, MBA Management

Nick Cummings, Boston College, Finance

Muzzy Donohue, Boston College, Finance

Cameron Harlock, Boston College, Finance

Alberto Dominguez, Clemson, Communications

Zack Gordon, Clemson, Athletic Leadership

Thomas Higgins, Clemson, Health Sciences

Jonathan Nielsen, Clemson, Sports Communication

Andrew Swanson, Clemson, Mathematical Sciences

Kelly Chinn, Duke, Economics

Ethan Evans, Duke, undeclared

William Love, Duke, not specified

Luke Sample, Duke, Economics

Ian Siebers, Hertog, Economics

Jimmy Zheng, Duke, Economics

Frederik Kjettrup, State of Florida, Sports Management

Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Connor Howe, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech, Business Administration

Pierce Grieve, Louisville, Finance

Mads Hansen, Louisville, Business Administration

Sebastian Moss, Louisville, Finance

Andrew Tan, Louisville, Finance

David Ford, North Carolina, Communication Science

Dylan Menante, North Carolina, Economics

Ethan Choi, NC State, Accounting

Carter Graf, N.C. State, Business

MaximilianSteinlechner, NC State, Business

Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame, Business Analysis

Angelo Marcon, Notre Dame, film, television and theatre

Owen Mullen, Notre Dame, Business Analysis

Andrew OLeary, Notre Dame, Masters Nonprofit Admin.

Calen SandersonNotre Dame Finance

Nathan Stevens, Notre Dame Finance

Bryan Lee, Virginia, Arts and Science (uncredited)

George Duangmanee, Virginia, Economics

Pietro Bovari, Virginia, Economics

Daniel Azallion, Virginia Tech, Management

Andrew Brockwell, Virginia Tech, finance

Charlie Hanson, Virginia Tech, Finance

Cameron Moore, Virginia Tech, BIT & Finance

Kobe Valociek, Virginia Tech, Management

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest, Economics

Mark Power, Wake Forest, Communications

