2023 CT high school girls’ tennis All-State team from GameTimeCT

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Orlins, Cheshire, Sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: First CIAC State Invitational/State Open champion in school history, revenge for her only high school loss to Darien’s Lauren Zhang. Compiled a 44-1 record. Went undefeated for second consecutive regular season. Last season through to the semifinals of the State Open.

awards: Two-time SCC Player of the Year, All-SCC, All-Area and coaches all-state roster.

Off track: Has a 4.0 GPA. Member of the SCC All-Academic Team and National Honor Society nominee.

Willow Assante-Labash, Newtown, Sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: Has a 22-2 record throughout the SWC tournament. Reached the final of the SWC singles tournament for the second season in a row, falling to Barlow’s Anya Kunar. Through to the Quarterfinals of the CIAC State Invitational.

awards: Two-time All-SWC and coaches all-state selection.

Off track: Accepted into the National English Honor Society, participated in the HEMMA (High School Elementary Musicianship Mentoring Association) program, teaching children how to play the piano and basic music theory. Secretary of the board of HEMMA this year.

Karenna Birns, staples, senior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Went 14-0 at No. 1 doubles with teammate Audrey Kercher and never dropped a set. Duo won the State Invitational doubles championship as the No. 3 seed, not dropping a set in four games. Also went 6-1 on No. 1 singles.

awards: A coaches all-state roster. All-FCIAC Second Team pick.

Off track: AP Scholar, member of National Honor Society, President of Fundraising for Staples Student Assembly, founder and president of the Staples Graphic Design Club, founder of Reading Buddies Program, co-head of Town Events Westport Youth Commission, and a volunteer tennis coach for First Serve bridge gate .

Next one: Will be going to Georgetown in the fall.

Sarah Donnelly, Darien, Junior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Went undefeated in regular season or FCIAC tournament play for the third consecutive season, primarily at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Has a 63-0 record in those games. Helped lead the Blue Wave to the FCIAC Tournament Championship and LL Class Semifinals. Advancing to the State Invitational Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

awards: Three-time coaches all-state roster. Two-time All-FCIAC First Team pick. All-League Second Team pick in 2022.

Off track: Member of the Math National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.

Peyton Gadreau, Branford, Sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: Went 17-2 at No. 1 in singles this season. Has a 38-2 record over her two seasons with the Hornets. Advanced to the state singles quarterfinals for the second season in a row.

awards: Two-time All-SCC and coaches all-state selection.

Off track: High honors student. Member of Model Congress, the Italian Club and Young Women’s Club. Captain of the girls cross country team. Collects tennis ball container and soda cans to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in New Haven.

Audrey Kercher, Staples, Senior

Myer Lee/Hearst Connecticut Media

Statistics: Went 14-0 at No. 1 doubles with teammate Karenna Birns never dropping a set. Duo won the State Invitational doubles championship as the No. 3 seed, not dropping a set in four games. Advance to the semifinals of last year’s State Invitational doubles tournament.

awards: Two-time coaches all-state selection. All-FCIAC Second Team pick. All-FCIAC First Team pick in 2023.

Off track: Member of the National Honor Society and wrote for the school newspaper Inklings.

Next one: Will go to the University of Florida.

Anya Kunar, Barlow, Junior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Completed an undefeated season in SWC regular season and postseason play for third consecutive season. Won the SWC Individual Singles Championship, winning all three matches in straight sets. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 State Open.

awards: All-South-West Conference and coaches all state rosters.

Off track: High student honors list. Member of The Serving Our Underprivileged Club. Inducted into the Joel Barlow Legacy Society.

Lexi McCall, New Canaan, senior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Finished 12-1 at No. 1 in singles, leading the Rams to the Class LL state championship over Greenwich. Third season in a row with No. 1 singles. Advance to the Round of 16 of the State Invitational Tournament.

awards: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

Off track: National Hispanic Scholar.

Next one: Will play tennis at Denison University next season.

Kiley Pickens, friendship, senior

Contributed photo

Statistics: Helped lead Amity to its third consecutive SCC team championship. Played No. 1 singles all three years. Dropped only two games in the regular season. Through to the semifinals of the State Invitational. Won the State Open Invitational as a sophomore and reached the final of the Open last year.

awards: Dual register area MVP. Three-time All-SCC and coaches all-state selection. Most Outstanding Artist of the SCC Tournament.

Next one: Will be playing tennis at Carleton College in Minnesota next season.

Sarah Siolkowski, Eastern Catholic, freshman

Contributed photo

Statistics: Went 18-1 during the regular season and 23-2 overall for the Eagles. Helped Eastern Catholic to the quarterfinals of class S, advanced to the quarterfinals of the State Invitational tournament and became finalist and champion of 2022 LaurenZhang from Darien.

awards: All-CCC and coaches all state selection.

Off track: CCC all-academic recipient. Student honors list. Volunteers to help people with special needs and in homeless shelters.

Vicki Weygang, Farmington, sophomore

Contributed photo

Statistics: Ended the regular season 15–0, helping Farmington win the CCC regular season championship. Helped the team advance to the semifinals of the L class. Advance to the quarterfinals of the State Open for the second consecutive season.

awards: Two-time All-CCC and coaches all-state roster.

Lauren Zhang, Darien, Sophomore

Dave Stewart

Statistics: Undefeated at No. 1 singles through her first two regular seasons and FCIAC tournaments. Zhang did not drop a set until he lost in the State Invitational championship game in a third-set super-tiebreaker to Cheshire’s Alex Orlins. Was the 2022 State Invitational champion. Won nine consecutive games in the event. Helped Darien to the FCIAC Championship and the LL class semifinals.

awards: Two-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

Off track: Represented her school in a DECA corporate competition held this spring in Orlando, Florida.