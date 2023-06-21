Sports
The Olympics (6-20-23) – Fikkle Fame
Today’s (06/20/2023) Jeopardy last question in the “The Olympics” category was:
This sport, which made its Olympic debut in 1988, has a playing surface of only about 45 square meters
2x champion Ben Goldstein, a content marketing strategist from Dexter, MI, has won $15,198 so far. In Game 3, his challengers are: That Blanchard, a cryptocurrency and angel investor from Nashville, TN; And Jane Sullivana scrum master from Park Ridge, IL.
Round 1 Categories: Let’s Stick Together – Architects – Vowel, Vowel, Consonant, Consonant – Nonprofit Organizations – American History – Triple “A”-Rated Food
Janie found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in Architects under $800 clue with 2 clues after. She was in second place with $4,400, $1,800 less than Ben’s lead. Janie bet $1,500 and said Newberry. That was wrong.
In the 1690s he began designing the twin-domed Royal Hospital for seamen in London show
WHO IS SIR CHRISTOPHER WREN?
Ben finished in the lead with $5,600. Janie was second with $3,500 and Tym was last with negative $1,000. All clues were shown.
Round 2 Categories: Let’s Stick Together – Chapter & Verse – Love Island UK – That musical act is unreal! – There will be math – Just say …
Tym found the first Daily Double in Just Say under the $1,200 clue on the 19th pick of the round. He was in last place with $3,000 negative, $12,100 short of Janie’s lead. Tym bet $2,000 and said Rhine. That was wrong.
Its headwaters are near Monte Viso in the Alps show
WHAT IS THE PO?
Janie got the final Daily Double in Love Island UK under the $1,600 clue with 8 clues left. She was in the lead with $9,500 now, $3,500 more than Ben in second. Janie bet $2,000 and said Samoa. That was wrong.
Bligh me! In 1970, the British High Commissioner to New Zealand became governor of this tiny, volcanic island in the South Pacific show
WHAT IS PITCAIRN?
Janie finished in the lead with $7,500. Ben came in second with $6,800. With a negative $3,800, Tym was out of the game at this point. All clues were shown.
NO contestant left in Final Jeopardy! Got it right.
From Wikipedia: “Table tennis competition has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1988, with singles and doubles tournaments for men and women.” In that period, Chinese athletes have won 60 medals in 37 events, including 32 gold medals. Looking at the charts there, the US has entered athletes in every Summer Olympic Games since 1988, but no medals to date.
So far, Europe is the only other continent with medalists. Sweden has one gold medal. Germany has a total of 9 silver and bronze medals.
Ben thought it was handball. He lost $705 and ended up with $6,095.
Janie took up sumo wrestling after crossing out squash. She lost $7,000 and finished with $500. That made Ben a three-day champion with $21,293.
A triple stumper from each round:
NONPROFITS ($200) Helping minority children attend college, after which the foundation is named this Brooklyn Dodger started in 1973, a year after his death
THAT MUSICAL ACT IS UNREAL! ($2000) Later a movie, Roddy Doyle’s first novel is about this soulful maar imaginary Irish band
More instructions on page 2
2 years ago: ALL players have this FJ in “American Women”
During her second marriage, she divided her time between homes in New York, New Jersey, Paris and Greece and a yacht show
WHO IS JACKIE KENNEDY ONASSIS?
IF YOU HAVE SUGGESTIONS FOR SHOW CHANGES OR COMPLAINTS, SEND YOUR FEEDBACK DIRECTLY TO JEOPARDY!
We may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases through Amazon.com links at no cost to our visitors. More information: Affiliate Disclosure.
|
Sources
2/ https://fikklefame.com/final-jeopardy-6-20-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Polish meat giant supplies superbug-infested chicken to UK shelves The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (en-GB)
- Angelina Jolie’s godmother is a Hollywood legend and they have the sweetest relationship
- The Olympics (6-20-23) – Fikkle Fame
- Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 show
- Search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands resume months after his disappearance
- Gannett sues Google over ad monopoly allegations
- Some brain changes associated with obesity resemble those of Alzheimer’s disease
- Prime Minister greeted by New York Indian community amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Big Bollywood Musical Is Karan Johar Branded, Gets SRK Approval
- Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
- Meagan Goods’ See-Through Dress Breaks The Internet + Holds Jonathan Majors’ Hand In Court
- Google Shopping unveils new AI tools to make online shopping more realistic and inclusive