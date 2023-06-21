The Olympics (6-20-23) – Fikkle Fame

Today’s (06/20/2023) Jeopardy last question in the “The Olympics” category was:

This sport, which made its Olympic debut in 1988, has a playing surface of only about 45 square meters

2x champion Ben Goldstein, a content marketing strategist from Dexter, MI, has won $15,198 so far. In Game 3, his challengers are: That Blanchard, a cryptocurrency and angel investor from Nashville, TN; And Jane Sullivana scrum master from Park Ridge, IL.

Round 1 Categories: Let’s Stick Together – Architects – Vowel, Vowel, Consonant, Consonant – Nonprofit Organizations – American History – Triple “A”-Rated Food

Janie found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in Architects under $800 clue with 2 clues after. She was in second place with $4,400, $1,800 less than Ben’s lead. Janie bet $1,500 and said Newberry. That was wrong.

In the 1690s he began designing the twin-domed Royal Hospital for seamen in London show WHO IS SIR CHRISTOPHER WREN?

Ben finished in the lead with $5,600. Janie was second with $3,500 and Tym was last with negative $1,000. All clues were shown.

Round 2 Categories: Let’s Stick Together – Chapter & Verse – Love Island UK – That musical act is unreal! – There will be math – Just say …

Tym found the first Daily Double in Just Say under the $1,200 clue on the 19th pick of the round. He was in last place with $3,000 negative, $12,100 short of Janie’s lead. Tym bet $2,000 and said Rhine. That was wrong.

Its headwaters are near Monte Viso in the Alps show WHAT IS THE PO?

Janie got the final Daily Double in Love Island UK under the $1,600 clue with 8 clues left. She was in the lead with $9,500 now, $3,500 more than Ben in second. Janie bet $2,000 and said Samoa. That was wrong.

Bligh me! In 1970, the British High Commissioner to New Zealand became governor of this tiny, volcanic island in the South Pacific show WHAT IS PITCAIRN?

Janie finished in the lead with $7,500. Ben came in second with $6,800. With a negative $3,800, Tym was out of the game at this point. All clues were shown.

NO contestant left in Final Jeopardy! Got it right.

WHAT IS TABLE TENNIS?

From Wikipedia: “Table tennis competition has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1988, with singles and doubles tournaments for men and women.” In that period, Chinese athletes have won 60 medals in 37 events, including 32 gold medals. Looking at the charts there, the US has entered athletes in every Summer Olympic Games since 1988, but no medals to date.

So far, Europe is the only other continent with medalists. Sweden has one gold medal. Germany has a total of 9 silver and bronze medals.

Ben thought it was handball. He lost $705 and ended up with $6,095.

Janie took up sumo wrestling after crossing out squash. She lost $7,000 and finished with $500. That made Ben a three-day champion with $21,293.

A triple stumper from each round:

NONPROFITS ($200) Helping minority children attend college, after which the foundation is named this Brooklyn Dodger started in 1973, a year after his death

THAT MUSICAL ACT IS UNREAL! ($2000) Later a movie, Roddy Doyle’s first novel is about this soulful maar imaginary Irish band

