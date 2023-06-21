UT’s Alfred, Neugebauer and Floral Named National Winners of USTFCCCA





The Texas Track and Field program has won USTFCCCA National awards, it was announced Tuesday. Alfred completed another sweep this season after being named USTFCCCA Women’s Outdoor National Track Athlete of the Year after also winning the indoor award earlier in the season. Alfred was only the fifth woman in NCAA history to complete the triple, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and the 4×100-meter relay. The 14-time All-American remained undefeated in 100m back-to-back seasons, posting a winning time of 10.72w this year to tie the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history. She later ran the fastest all-conditions time ever in the 200 meters with 21.73 W. The St. Lucia native helped the Longhorns break the 4×100 relay collegiate record three times this season, eventually dropping to 41.55 in the semi-final before defending their title in the final at 41.60. Alfred was the first woman in world history to record faster times in all conditions in the 100 and 200 doubles at the NCAA Championships. Alfred was also on the latest Bowerman Watch List, was a Honda Award semifinalist, and named the USTFCCCA South Central Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. Neugebauer was named the Men’s co-National Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year after a record decathlon performance at the NCAA meeting. He set the world record, breaking the 39-year-old German national record and the collegiate record with his score of 8,836 points. His performance ranks in the top 10 in world history at number 8 after setting six personal bests from 10 events. Earlier in the season, Neugebauer set the Texas Relays and Texas Program record with his game-winning performance and then PR score of 8,478 points to break Trey Hardee’s record. Neugebauer now owns both the heptathlon and decathlon records at UT. Head coach Edrick Floréal was named National Women’s Coach of the Year for the 2023 NCAA Division I outdoor season in his fifth season at UT. Floréal led the Longhorns to their fifth NCAA outdoor title in school history, scoring 83 points and winning five events. He led Alfred to wins in both the 100 and 200, Rhasidat Adeleke to a winning performance in the 400m sprint and Ackelia Smith to the long jump along with the 4×100. His team also broke 4×100, 4×200 and sprint medley relay records this season, earning its fourth consecutive Big 12 outdoor title with eight wins.

