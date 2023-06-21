Cricket-Aussies deflate England’s Bazball, but Stokes challenges | The mighty 790 KFGO

BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) Ultimately, England’s bold Bazball flamboyance was trumped by a genuine Australian grit after five days of cutting and punching Ashes cricket as addictive as anything else.

England captain Ben Stokes had kept faith in the free-running style of cricket devised by Brendon McCullum, who had taken 11 wins from 13 Tests.

And for much of a captivating encounter in Edgbaston, it worked like a treat, with Australia appearing at times to be cheated by the crooked balls continually thrown their way.

Stokes tore up the textbook with his fielding placements and gave his batters permission to express themselves, none other than Joe Root whose reverse pitches lit up a frenetic Day Four that ended with some orthodox Stuart Broad-seam magic.

But when the dust settled on what looked like a shiny show reel for the five-day format, Australia’s often cautious approach got the better of them thanks to a match-winning 55-run ninth wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on an enchanted Edgbaston late on Tuesday.

It would be rude to question England’s tactics, whether it was Stokes’ decision to declare their first innings at 393-8 at the end of a stormy first day, or a number of dismissals on Monday when they joyful surrender.

The first ball of Friday’s game was speared towards the boundary by Zak Crawley and England master batsman Root started Monday’s action and attempted a reverse scoop despite his side being dangerously 28-2 down just 35 head Start.

He repeated the shot to hit Scott Boland for a four and a six in back-to-back balls and was eventually dismissed via a stumping for the first time in his 131 tests, charging down the court to try and blast Lyon into the stands.

In the past, such a reckless approach would have been frowned upon, but in Bazball’s world, it’s the way the cookie crumbles. You win some you lose some.

Inevitably, with Australia winning by such a slim margin, the fact that the visitors didn’t have to bowl England out twice to win a Test match will be analyzed to death.

But despite going 1-0 down in the series and a dent in England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes urn, Stokes insists he doesn’t want it any other way, which should be music to test cricket fans.

Everyone would have been on the edge of their seats here and everyone at home would be glued to the TV. That’s what we want to be remembered as a team, Stokes said.

That’s the problem with not being a result-oriented team. We stuck to our ethos and didn’t get distracted by the whole arena of the Ashes. It would have been easy to play it a little bit safer, but we didn’t, not one individual.

That is something I am very proud of.

Asked about its decision to declare on Friday to give its bowlers a late crack at Australia’s top order, Stokes said it had sent a letter of intent.

Scoring 390 and then being able to declare sends a message to Australia about how we want to handle them, he said.

We managed to take on Australia and as we’re in control of most of it, it hurts a little bit more that we lost, but there are still four games to go.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)