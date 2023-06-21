USC football recruit: Four-star OL Jason Zandamela commits as Trojans class enters top 10





USC received a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman Jason Zandamela on Tuesday. According to 247Sports, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024, Zandamela chose the Trojans over Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma and Georgia. He just finished an official visit to Los Angeles. “It’s just the No. 1 business school in the country. Maybe one of the best head coaches right now. Great people. It’s just a place I want to be,” Zandamela told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Zandamela visited Oklahoma June 9-11 and was scheduled to bring an official to the state of Florida over the weekend of June 23, though it’s not clear if that trip will still take place. Zandamela, a product of Clearwater, Florida, is number 62 nationally and player number 8 in the state of Florida. Zandamela was born in Mozambique and moved to the United States in 2020. Although he played rugby growing up, the 6-foot-3 and 285-pound mauler didn’t start playing American football until his sophomore year at Clearwater Academy International School. Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins spoke of Zandamela’s athleticism in his scouting report: Moves its weight well for someone who weighs 285 pounds and doesn’t have much of a problem going east or west. Also has no trouble getting to second level and putting his nose on a linebacker, suggesting he could thrive on an offensive plan with lots of pins and pulls. Will have to keep progressing and absorbing all the coaching, but fluid movement patterns, explosive hips and prototypical frame (has 81.5″ wingspan on file) make him one of the more intriguing prospects for the offensive line in recruiting 2024 bike. Should be viewed as a potential perennial starter in the mid Power Five level, but one that will likely need a few years of seasoning before it’s ready to go on Saturday. NFL upside down. USC rises to top-10 ranking The Trojans shed a tear in the month of June and Zandamela is the latest in a long string of impressive recruiting victories. With his commitment, USC’s 2024 class now holds the No. 10 spot in 247Sports’ Team Composite rankings, just 0.04 points behind Stanford. In total, eight prospects committed to USC in June. Lincoln Riley and his staff are also doing a great job of expanding USC’s recruiting umbrella. Zandamela is the second Florida product to compete in the class, following 3-star safety Jarvis Boatwright. The Trojans have commitments from two Georgia-based players in four-star tight end Walter Matthews and four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain.

