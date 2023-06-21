Sports
AGENT: Reimer is not returning to Sharks
James Reimer is going to test free agency.
San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier suggested this in his April exit interview: If I’m being honest, I’d say we’re probably not going to bring back the same goalie tandem we did this year.
Exit Interview: Grier on Karlsson trading, how sharks are getting better, not bringing Reimer back and more
Given that 26-year-old Kaapo Kahkonen has already been signed for the 2023-24 campaign and that Reimer is a UFA, the writing on the wall for the 35-year-old was netminder.
Reimer’s agent Ray Petkau confirmed this to Pierre LeBrun yesterday: Mike and the team there absolutely love Reims, but given where they are [rebuilding] it made sense for them to let him go. But he loved his time in San Jose.
Reimer’s tenure in teal was up and down the ice and was eventually marred by controversy beyond.
In July 2021, the San Jose Sharks signed Reimer to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, his second tour of duty in the Bay Area.
During the 2016 trade deadline, the Sharks traded for Reimer to back up Martin Jones. Reimer went 6-2-0 with a .938 Save%, helping San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final before leaving as a free agent.
Like his first time with the Sharks, Reimer was an instant hit this time around.
As per evolving hockey, Reimer recorded 4.95 goals saved above expectations in all situations in 2021-22, the best Sharks netminding performance since Martin Jones’ 6.68 in 2017-18.
Reimer also proved popular with the fans and also won the Media Good Guy award, voted for by local media.
Meier Named Sharks Player of the Year… How Did I Vote?
This year it was a different story.
Behind an admittedly more offensive offense from new head coach David Quinn, both Reimer and Kahkonen struggled.
Kahkonens -21.19 GSAx was third worst in the NHL, out of 102 goalies, while Reimers -6.92 was 15th worst.
Off the ice, Reimer caused a media storm when he became the only San Jose Sharks player to refuse to wear a Pride warm-up jersey on March 18 Pride Night.
On Reimer, LGBTQIA+ Community & Unasked Questions
Grier was asked in April if the decision to let Reimer run had anything to do with the Mennonite’s Pride Night stance: No, they’re two completely different things. This is just a hockey decision we think we have to make.
I have nothing but respect for James in the way he handled Pride Night. We live in America. He has his opinion and it takes some courage to stand up and say what you believe in and stand behind your religious beliefs. It wasn’t something that was dissatisfied or came from a bad place in his heart. I think he’s a good person.
Petkau told LeBrun that multiple teams are interested in Reimer’s services. Free agency starts July 1.
So what’s next for the sharks between the pipes?
What went wrong with Sharks goalkeeping? Who will they turn to next year?
