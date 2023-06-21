Play table tennis in the Metaverse





ULTIMATE TABLE TENNIS (UTT), in a groundbreaking partnership with Aatral, one of India’s leading metaverse solutions companies, aims to revolutionize fan engagement by creating an immersive and interactive virtual experience for table tennis enthusiasts for the first time . Known for its expertise in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) development, Aatral will partner with UTT league as an official metaverse partner to create next-level fan experience and engagement and promote the league’s prominence in establish the virtual world. Recognizing the vast potential of the gaming industry and its importance in India, UTT is committed to providing fans with innovative ways to engage with the sport. The partnership also signifies their shared commitment to innovation and fan-centric experiences. “We know that sport has always been a powerful force that unites people from different backgrounds. Through this collaboration in the Metaverse, UTT and Aatral offer fans a distinctive environment with a variety of game options and table tennis related experiences. These games will provide an unprecedented level of immersion by leveraging VR, AR and mixed reality to transport players across borders,” said Vita Dani, co-promoter of UTT. There are three to four table tennis themed mini-games available for fans. Aatral will create a fan-attractive environment in 3D space that will allow fans to download and play the application through the Google Play Store, App Store and UTT website by the end of June 2023. These downloadable games will enhance the interactive capabilities of mobile devices to further increase fan engagement. Fans can enjoy the thrill of table tennis not only during competition, but anytime, anywhere with this portable gaming experience, putting the sport at the fingertips of fans. “We are excited to announce our partnership with the Ultimate Table Tennis team, the first of its kind in the table tennis metaverse. At Aatral, we are committed to providing our users with immersive and interactive experiences that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds. By partnering with UTT, we are enabling our users to enjoy the thrill of table tennis in a new and exciting way and creating opportunities for socializing, learning and entertainment. We look forward to being a part of this groundbreaking event in sports competitions in the country!” stated Aatral founder and CEO, Prem Balachandran. As part of this partnership, UTT and Aatral will also set up experience stalls in selected locations to reach students, youth and table tennis fans, with interactive stations where fans can don VR/AR equipment and participate in virtual table tennis competitions like never before.

