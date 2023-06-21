USC Women’s Soccer 2023 Schedule Announced

Women’s Soccer | June 20, 2023

THE ANGELS The USC women’s soccer program today (June 20) announced its 2023 schedule, with the Trojans opening the 18-game campaign at home on August 17.

The Trojans will host Michigan for their opener on Thursday, August 17 and welcome Georgia on Sunday, August 20. USC will also head out for some big non-conference games, heading to Duke on August 24 and then heading to Chapel Hill to take on last year’s College Cup runners-up North Carolina on August 27. Pac-12 begins on September 22.

NON-CONFERENCE HOME GAMES

USC opens the season with the aforementioned games against Michigan and Georgia, then also hosts non-conference games against Purdue (Aug. 31), Utah Valley (Sept. 7) and New Mexico State (Sept. 14). Five of the Trojans’ seven non-conference games are at home, with the Trojans playing a pair of games each of the first two weeks of the season and then single games each of the next three weeks leading to Pac-12 action.

The opening two games of the season will feature some familiar faces to USC fans as Michigan is coached by former Trojan assistant coach Jen Klein and Georgia is led by former USC head coach Keidane McAlpine.

NON-CONFERENCE ROAD GAMES

The Trojans’ only two non-conference games are those in Duke on Thursday, August 24, and then in North Carolina on Sunday, August 27. It won’t be the first time a USC team has traveled east to capture the two perennial powerhouses. USC have played Duke twice before, most recently in 2015, and the Trojans have played Chapel Hill three times before, with the last meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA tournament. the first win.

The opener at Duke also becomes a bit of a homecoming for USC Head Coach Jane Alukonis who played her collegiate soccer for the Blue Devils from 2006-2009.

PAC-12 ROAD GAMES

The Trojans open conference play in Utah on September 22 and head to Washington State (September 28) and Washington State (October 1) the following week. After two weeks at home, USC will be on the road again against Arizona State (Oct. 19) and Arizona (Oct. 22), before concluding the season at crosstown rival UCLA on Nov. 3.

PAC-12 HOME GAMES

USC will host Oregon (Oct 5) and Oregon State (Oct 8) for the first home games in the conference and will follow with Colorado (Oct 14) the following week. After their trip to Arizona, the Trojans will play their last two home games of the regular season against Stanford (Oct. 26) and Cal (Oct. 29).

POWER OF THE SCHEDULE

The Trojans are once again playing one of the most challenging schedules in the country, with 50% of USC’s opponents (9-of-18) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UCLA and North Carolina played for the NCAA title last year, with the Bruins taking the crown. Duke made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament and Stanford and Georgia played in the second round. Arizona State, Cal, Utah Valley and New Mexico State also made the 2022 NCAA postseason.

Also last season, four Trojan opponents finished in the final ranking of the year, with UCLA ranked No. 1, UNC ranked No. 2, Duke ranked No. 6, and Stanford ranked No. 16. Georgia and Cal also both received votes in the latest poll. USC finished the season tied for 23rd in the coaches’ poll.

FAREWELL TOUR

USC is playing its final season in the Pac-12 this year, after announcing in June 2022 that the school would move to the Big 10 beginning in the fall of 2024. UCLA also announced that it would move to the Big 10. along with the Trojans. USC has a few future conference opponents lined up in Michigan and Purdue.

RAWLINSON STADIUM

The Trojans also made a big announcement last week (June 12), when the university announced plans to build a new football and lacrosse stadium. Rawlinson Stadium will replace and expand the teams’ current venue: Soni McAlister Field at 30th and Hoover Streets, just north of the University Park Campus. The $38 million project will start before the end of the year and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

YEAR TWO