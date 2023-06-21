Australia beat England by two wickets to win the first Ashes Test | Cricket news

Australia captain PatCummins, along with tailender Nathan Lyon, took a thrilling victory with an unbeaten 44.

Australia secured a remarkable two-wicket victory over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston in the city of Birmingham.

The visitors, who had set a victory target of 281, started a rain-delayed day at 107 for three, but their chances looked slim as they were reduced to 227-8.

But Australia captain PatCummins began a fightback on Tuesday in partnership with Nathan Lyon, sealing the victory with an unbeaten 44.

In stifling tension and with every ball a mini-drama, Cummins reached the final frontier thanks to a fumble from Harry Brook to give his side a 1-0 series lead.

Unflappable Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja had previously kept his team on course for victory with a rough innings to lead the visitors to goal.

But in a stormy match full of momentum shifts, the pendulum swung England’s way as Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.

When Joe Root had a big chance to remove Alex Carey, England looked close to victory. But Cummins refused to budge and hit Roots off spin for two sixes in one over as England delayed taking the new ball.

Australia’s ninth wicket partnership was worth 55 runs from 72 balls as Lyon hauled in 16.

Australia are now 1-0 up in this five-game series as they bid for their first Ashes campaign win on English soil in 22 years.

I honestly felt pretty good when I got to the wicket because there were no demons in the field, Cummins said.

Both teams talked a lot about playing your own style. And that’s the beauty of this series. Two contrasting styles, playing to our strengths, made for great entertainment.

Cummins praised player of the match, Khawaja, saying “Incredible composure, he played his own method, didn’t get caught up. I’m really happy for him.”

It was the second highest successful win chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia’s heartbreaking loss to England at the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short to chase 282.

World Test champions Australia, as they promised beforehand, played in their traditional way rather than getting caught up in the hype surrounding England’s aggressive style under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

England’s Bazball style, full of funky field placements, inventive strokes and Twenty20-esque scoring percentages, had seen them in charge for much of the game.

But Stokes’ decision to declare the first innings at 393-8 on a frenetic first day returned to haunt him by such a narrow margin that it divided the teams at the end.

This was only England’s third defeat in 14 Tests under Stokes and McCullum, with the skipper defending his statement in the first innings before the end of the opening day.

I thought that was a time to strike. I’m not going to change the way I treated my cricket because it’s the Ashes, he said.

Who knows we could have made 40 extra runs or lost two wickets in two balls. I’m not a captain who gives in to what-ifs.

Stokes promised Australia can expect many more curve balls in the four games remaining in the series, starting at Lords next week.

It was a roller coaster of ups and downs and a match we will never forget, he said. We stood firm on how we were going to proceed and continued with the last series we played.

We keep coming to Australia.