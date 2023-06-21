EA Sports sued by licensing group: What it means for college football video games if another NIL issue arises





The Brandr Group, which is negotiating group licensing deals for more than 50 Division I schools, is suing EA Sports over name, image and likeness deals being offered to athletes for the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game, according to documents obtained by Sports front office. EA Sports reportedly contacted the Brandr Group several times between 2021 and 2022 to discuss its plans to offer NIL deals to athletes with transactions being negotiated through The Brandr Group. However, in May 2023, EA Sports chose to work with OneTeam Partners to facilitate any group negotiations. The Brandr Group argues that it should still be allowed to negotiate contracts or deals for athletes at the schools it represents. It also alleged that EA Sports’ decision to offer the opportunity to participate in a deal that does not include The Brandr Group constitutes “unlawful interference”. “EA places TBG’s partner schools in the unenviable position of breaching their contracts with TBG or potentially losing the opportunity for themselves and their athletes to participate in the game,” the lawsuit reads. “EA’s tactics will also cause irreparable harm to TBG’s customer athletes, and to any student-athlete who chooses their unfair compensation scheme, as they are deprived of the ability to have their own representative negotiate fair compensation on their behalf. using their NIL.” Multiple reports have indicated that the current deal, in conjunction with OneTeam Partners, offers approximately $500 to any player who chooses to use their name, image and likeness in the game. College Football Players Association president Justin Falcinelli urged players to boycott EA Sports’ game in response to the reported offer. “You shouldn’t participate in this” Falcinelli told On3. “It’s just money making just to get you for the lowest possible amount. And it’s OneTeam Partners and all these organizations that don’t really represent the best interests of the players.” What the lawsuit means for the future of the game The Brandr Group lawsuit does not relate to the reported $500 bid, nor are any college athletes involved in the lawsuit. This is not about compensation, but about which group represents the players and schools that EA Sports wants to include in the college football video game during the negotiations. Brandr’s allegations amount to seeking involvement in any deals EA Sports makes with the 54 Division I schools for which Brandr typically handles NIL licensing. Fans might freak out because the original NCAA-branded video game line was killed by a lawsuit, but that was a different scenario. In July 2009, former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company alleging that an EA Sports title used his likeness without first acquiring his position. Ultimately, more than 20 former collegiate athletes joined as plaintiffs. In 2014, the court ruled in favor of O’Bannon. The NCAA terminated its licensing agreement with EA Sports in 2013, making “NCAA Football 14” the final installment in EA’s college-angled sports video game series. As things stand, the game’s return, currently titled “EA Sports College Football”, is slated for a 2024 release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ea-sports-sued-by-licensing-group-what-it-means-for-college-football-video-game-as-another-nil-issue-arises/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos