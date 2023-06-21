Anett Kontaveit retires from tennis at Wimbledon





Former world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit has announced that she will be retiring from professional tennis next month at Wimbledon after a 13-year career on the Hologic WTA Tour. The 28-year-old Estonian has revealed she will go to court one last time and will compete at Wimbledon in July before hanging up her racket. “Today I announce that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” Kontaveit said on Instagram. “After several doctor visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been diagnosed with lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow full training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the highest level in such a highly competitive field. “Tennis has given and taught me a lot and I am very grateful for that. It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and be able to play for my supporters and fans around the world.” I am ready for new challenges after my last attempt as a professional tennis player to enjoy the game and compete as hard as possible at Wimbledon.” Kontaveit made her WTA debut in 2012 and won six singles titles from 16 finals during her career. She also reached the championship match at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, moving up to career No. 2 in June 2022. The Estonian played a particularly great game at the end of the 2021 season, going 29-4 in her last eight events of the year and winning four titles in that span. Kontaveit’s best result at a Grand Slam event was her run to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open where she defeated Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek back-to-back on her way to the elite eight. She also made it to the WTA 1000 finals in 2018 Wuhan and 2022 Doha.

