Sports
UMass Lowell 2023-24 Hockey Schedule Released
LOWELL The theme song of UMass Lowell’s 2023-2024 hockey season may be Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again”.
The River Hawks will play six of their first seven games outside the friendly confines of Tsongas Arena. In total, 19 of the 35 games will be on the way.
“If you look at this year’s schedule, playing so many road games will be the biggest challenge for our hockey club,” says national coach Norm Bazin.
UMass Lowell, who announced the schedule on Tuesday, will open the campaign with a long trip to Alaska Anchorage for the October 7-8 games. The team will pack its bags for the weekend of October 20-21 for a few games at Colgate University.
After Friday, October 27’s home opener against Hockey East rival UConn, the River Hawks hop back on the bus the next day for a game in Storrs, Connecticut.
UML will play its sixth road game in seven dates on Friday, November 3 at Boston College before returning to the Tsongas to host the Eagles.
The schedule includes games against four conferences outside of Hockey East.
“We are excited to announce our upcoming schedule, which will include matches against NCHC, Atlantic, ECAC and independent institutions,” said Bazin. “That combination of opponents gives us a good picture of the different competitions.”
The River Hawks close out November with their first of two in-season tournaments, the Turkey Leg Classic, November 24-25. The team will host the event with Merrimack and compete against Bentley and Army. In 2019, the River Hawks defeated RPI and Penn State to capture the Turkey Leg championship.
December includes non-competitive home games against Holy Cross (December 8) and AIC (December 30).
The start of the new year offers a chance to travel west and play in a high-end tournament hosted by Arizona State, the Desert Hockey Classic, January 5-6. Harvard and Omaha round out the four-team field.
The first round matchups have yet to be announced.
“This year’s team will have the opportunity to participate in two seasonal tournaments,” said Bazin. “These weekend tournaments challenge our players to play for trophies and overcome the obstacles that come with making crucial team first plays in adverse situations. These events also mimic the late-season NCAA Tournament odds that we hope to play at the end of the year.
The River Hawks will next spend two days in Maine (January 19-20) and host Providence (January 26-27) in the first game of a weekend series to wrap up January.
February is marked by a four-game homestand against BC (February 2), Vermont (February 9-10), and Northeastern (February 16). The River Hawks then take on rival UMass on March 1 and 2 before concluding the regular season against New Hampshire (March 8 and 9).
The 2024 Hockey East Tournament is scheduled for March 13-23.
“Hockey East is getting more and more competitive from head to toe,” concludes Bazin. “We will have to keep improving if we want to finish in the top half of our league again. That top half finish gives us the best chance to win Hockey East at the end of the season.”
golf
FAIRLEE, Vt. A few local men made it to the Vermont Open held at Lake Morey Resort & Country Club.
Vesper Country Club’s Rich Berberian is tied for 15th in Wednesday’s final round of the 54-hole stroke play event. Berberian started with rounds of 67 and 70 to reach 3-under. Long Meadow club pro Shawn Scott made the cut by one stroke.
The Tewksbury native fired rounds of 71 and 73 (4-over). With his 144 he was allowed to play in the last round.
