Five to represent Marquette in the World Lacrosse Championship

Luke Blanc

Jacob Richard

Current and former Marquette University men’s lacrosse playersJP Henry, Jared Hershman, Liam Byrnes andwill all fit during the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship from June 21 to July 1 in San Diego.

Byrnes (2012-2016) and Richard (2013-2016) were named to the U.S. roster on December 20 and will compete in the World Lacrosse Championship for the first time. Hershman (2017-20) competed with Puerto Rico in the 2018 World Lacrosse Championship, while Blanc (2022-pres.) and Henry, a new freshman, will make their tournament debuts.

Championship pools with MU connections:

Group A Australia, Canada, England, Haudenosaunee, United States (Byrnes and Richard)

Pool B Denmark, France (Blank), Japan, Uganda, Wales

Swimming pool C Czech Republic, Israel, Philippines, Puerto Rico (hershman), Sweden

Group F Ireland, Korea, Latvia, Netherlands, Peru (Henry)

The 30 teams that have qualified for the event are split into six groups of five, with the top five countries in pool A. The top two teams from pool A will advance directly to the quarter-finals, while the remaining three teams from pool A will to play. join the top nine teams from pool BF (five first and four second) in the first round of the playoffs on June 27 to determine the remaining teams in the quarter-finals, which start on June 28. Complete information on placement, format and progression for pool play can be foundhere.

All 107 games of the event will be available on ESPN+ in addition to six games on linear television, starting with Wednesday, June 21’s matchup between the United States and Canada at 9 p.m. Central Time on ESPN2. The semifinals of the tournament on June 29 and the gold medal game on July 1 will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

The 32,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium in the state of San Diego will be the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, opening game between the US and Canada, tournament semifinals and medal games. The University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium (capacity 6,000) will host most of the games, with the remaining games taking place on the SDSU campus.

The United States is hosting the event for the fourth time and the first since 2014, when the Americans lost a gold medal to Canada in Denver. Team USA is the reigning World Champion after taking gold in Israel in 2018 and has finished first or second at every World Championship since the event began in 1967.

Liam Byrnes Team USA (Pool A)

Byrnes established himself as one of the best long-pole players in the world and was selected for the US roster as a long-stick midfielder. The team’s two-time runner-up All-PLL defenseman captured a gold medal with Team USA in the sixes event at the 2022 World Games in Alabama and was named the 2019 Major League Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year.

Byrnes was a USILA Second Team All-American during his senior season with Marquette in 2016 and holds the MU program records for turnovers caused and ground balls. He also became the first former MU men’s lacrosse player to be inducted into the Marquette M Club Hall of Fame in 2022.

He currently plays professionally for Waterdogs LC in the PLL, which he helped win the 2022 PLL title, and Panther City Lacrosse Club in the National Lacrosse League.

Jacob Richard Team USA (Pool A)

Richard is currently an assistant coach at MU and plays professionally for Atlas LC in the PLL. He is one of four short-stick defensive midfielders on the Team USA roster and will be making his first international appearance for the Americans. Richard, along with Byrnes and former MU teammate BJ Grill, had been a member of Team USA’s training roster, but had not played at an international event. Richard had previously performed with Team USA in the MLL All-Star game and the Fall Classic.

He was a USILA Third Team All-American as a senior in 2016 as the Golden Eagles earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the program’s fourth season.

Jared Hershman Team Puerto Rico (Pool C)

Playing four years for the Golden Eagles from 2017-20, Hershman won a career-best 100 faceoffs as a junior in 2019 with a .526 winning percentage (100-of-190) and 52 ground balls. The Cortlandt Manor, New York native also played for Team Puerto Rico at the 2018 event.

Luke Blanc Team France (Pool B)

Blanc completed his second season with the Golden Eagles in the spring of 2023 as the side’s third leading scorer with 18 goals and was fifth in points with 21. He started the last 10 games of the year in midfield, scoring multiple goals in four of his last six games.

Blanc has scored 34 goals in 29 career games played after earning a redshirt during his true freshman campaign at UMass in 2021.

JP Henry Team Peru (Pool F)

Henry signed with the Golden Eagles from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh last fall as a high-scoring forward. He set school and WPIAL records with 88 goals as a junior in 2022 after breaking the school scoring record for the first time with 77 as a sophomore. The right-handed shooter will report to campus this summer along with high school teammate Ethan Salvia with four years of eligibility remaining. Henry’s mother, Dr. Claudia Henry, was born in Peru.

