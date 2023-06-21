Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel

Australia led the Ashes 1–0 after a thrilling two wicket victory at Edgbaston. With 281 to win, the final day of the First Test was on the line until a ninth wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon brought Australia home.

No team has won the Ashes after losing the first Test since England in the extraordinary summer of 2005, but Ben Stokes is confident his team can still win this series.

It’s a little early to say the ashes will slip after one game, he said. There are four more. Keep following us and we will keep trying to do what we do. I will encourage the players to play with a smile on their face and enjoy every moment.

There are still four to go. That’s what I’ll say: take the pain from this one and use it in the next one.

However, Stokes insisted he did not regret his statement in the first innings, when Joe Root flew and his team had 393 on the board.

Not at all, he said. I had seen that as an opportunity to attack Australia. No opening batsman likes to go out for 20 minutes at the end of the day. I felt an opportunity to possibly take two wickets and really start day two on top. But who knows how it could have turned out, Joe could have run out and so could Jimmy Anderson.

England are worried about the second Test at Lords. Moeen Ali was only able to play a limited role with the ball on his return to Test cricket due to a badly blistered finger requiring careful treatment. Jonny Bairstow had a sloppy test with the gloves, while Jimmy Anderson was not Stokes’ go-to man on the final day of Edgbaston’s defeat.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

First test Edgbaston, Birmingham 16-20 June (Australia win by two wickets)

Edgbaston, Birmingham 16-20 June (Australia win by two wickets) Second trial Lords, London 28 June – 2 July

Lords, London 28 June – 2 July Third trial Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July

Headingley, Leeds 6-10 July Fourth trial Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23

Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23 Fifth trialThe Oval, London, July 27-31

Trent Bridge has missed out on hosting a men’s Test, although it is the venue for the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

What time does each test match start?

All five Tests are designated day matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, and each day’s play lasts until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, to allow for 90 overs. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.

What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

P16 W6 L5 D5 Gentlemen P37 W7 L15 D15

P37 W7 L15 D15 Headley P25 W8 L9 D8

P25 W8 L9 D8 Old Traford P30 W7 L8 D15

P30 W7 L8 D15 The oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I track it in the UK?

Sky has the domestic test rights and will be broadcasting all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has a highlights package and will be showing Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each matchday.

The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening on longwave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and through the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls an iconic commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summaries Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as goalscorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia squad for the first two Tests

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for the first two Ashes Tests

Ben Stokes (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood .