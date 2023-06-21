Vikings Men’s Tennis Adds Theriault, Elliott to 2023-24 Roster





PORTLAND, Ore. Portland State men’s tennis head coach I’m in the mood announced the signing of Hayden Elliott and Hubert Theriault on Tuesday. Both players will join the Vikings this fall ahead of the 2023-24 season. Elliott, a freshman from Albany, Oregon, will join the Vikings as the only American on Mam’s team. Elliott, a letter winner at West Albany High School, led the Bulldogs to two district championships. As a senior, he dominated the 2023 Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament, taking home the singles title before falling in the semifinals of the OSAA 5A State tournament. “I’ve known Hayden for a while because my brother coached him growing up and he’s just a great guy who will fit in well with the team,” Mom said. “He’s a good player with a lot of positives to his game. He’s coming in as a freshman and I know the guys will have fun showing him the ropes.” With two years left, Theriault will be coming to Portland after two seasons at Thomas Jefferson University. Theriault, a two-time CACC champion and all-conference first-team selection at Jefferson, was named both freshman and player of the year in 2022. The Quebec native recorded 26 singles and 27 doubles wins in his two-year career, while finishing 21-11 for first place in singles. “Hubert will be an exciting addition to the team,” said Mam. “We already have an extensive line-up, but he is a player who comes in and immediately contributes. He comes in as a transfer, so he will bring that experience that most transfers do in terms of professionalism and leadership ability. ” Most importantly, like my other boys, he has a great character.” Elliott and Theriault will join six Viking returnees this fall. Mam’s group will look to improve upon their recent seven-win season, which begins in January 2024.

