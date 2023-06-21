Women’s Hockey Announces 2023-24 Schedule





TROY, NY The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s hockey team will play 34 regular season games during the 2023-2024 season, including 19 at the Houston Field House. The schedule features six non-conference opponents, as well as the next installment of the Mayor’s Cup on Saturday, January 27. Led by head coach Bryan Vines the Engineers open their season with two consecutive home series against RIT (Sept. 23 and 24) and Stonehill (Sept. 29 and 30) at the Houston Field House. “Our schedule this season will be challenging again, and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” said Vines. “We’re playing an opponent from every league in college hockey, which is an exciting prospect. The opportunity to play five of our first eight games at home will be a special one for our group.” The Engineers open their season with back-to-back home series, starting with a doubles game on September 23-24 against RIT to kick off. RPI won RIT in their series at the Houston Field House last season, holding the Tigers goalless in the two games. The Engineers will host the Stonehill Skyhawks the following weekend on Set. Also 29 and 30. RPI then heads to Minnesota for a weekend series with Bemidji State on October 6 and 7 before returning to Troy on October 13 for the front of a home-and-home weekend series with the Syracuse Orange. The series with the Orange leads into the start of ECAC Hockey play for the Engineers, as they kick off at Dartmouth (Oct. 20) and Harvard (Oct. 21) along the way before hosting their first league weekend with Colgate (Oct. 27). and Cornell (Oct. 28). Other non-conference matchups for the Engineers will take place on Saturday, November 25 against Assumption in Troy, while a weekend series with the Vermont Catamounts brings 2024 at the Houston Field House on January 5-6. RPI will also play their last non-conference game in another game against Union in the Mayor’s Cup at MVP Arena on January 27. The remaining league games for RPI are against St. Lawrence (Nov 3), Clarkson (Nov 4), Union (Dec 8), Harvard (Jan 19), Dartmouth (Jan 20), Yale (Jan 20) . 2), Brown (February 3), Quinnipiac (February 16), and Princeton (February 17) on Senior Day. Other ECAC road hockey games for the Engineers include against Brown (Nov 10), Yale (Nov 11), Princeton (Dec 1), Quinnipiac (Dec 2), Union (Dec 9), Clarkson (12 Jan. ), St. Lawrence (Jan. 13), Cornell (Feb. 9), and Colgate (Feb. 10). “The ECAC will again be one of the deepest in the country, so our non-conference slate ahead of league games will be great preparation for our group,” added Vines. “Our series with Union is always a struggle and will be an exciting way to close out the first semester. After the break, a strong team from Vermont will be a competitive break from league play before the second half heads into the playoffs.” Season tickets and individual matches will be on sale soon for the 2023-24 season. All requests for tickets can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (518) 276-6262.

