Stokes’ fiery counter after England captain faced serious backlash to report | Cricket





Australia took a dramatic two-wicket win in the first Test of the Ashes at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 281 runs, the Aussies looked to be in trouble as they lost the main wicket to Usman Khawaja and still needed 72 runs to win with just three wickets in hand. But Australia captain Pat Cummins turned in a brilliant performance with the bat, as he remained unbeaten on 44 off 73 balls and also hit the winning runs, while Alex Carey (20) and Nathan Lyon (16*) played supporting roles in a famous victory for the visitors. England’s Ben Stokes with Australia’s Pat Cummins after Australia win the first Test (Action Images via Reuters) After England’s loss, their captain Ben Stokes was widely criticized on social media for the decision to declare their first innings on the first day of the Test; the side had declared at 393/8 and invited the Aussies to bat nearly 20 minutes of the game of the day. The aggressive statement did not go down well with supporters and fans alike, but Stokes has now defended the decision, saying England wanted to attack Australia. I saw (the statement) as an opportunity to attack Australia. No one likes to go out for 20 minutes at the end of the day, Stokes said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports. “Scoring 390 and then being able to declare sends a message to Australia about how we want to handle them. If we hadn’t announced it, would we be as excited as we were at the end? I’m not 100 percent sure, but I’m not going to look back at this game as a what if. We just couldn’t get over the line. Stokes went on to say that there were many different moments in the game where situations could have turned in favor of either side. “I mean, look, you play cricket for five days. So many things happen that you can look back on, you know, kind of like 20 individual moments, where you could say, ‘oh, if that happened, if that went our way, could this game have been different?’ But you know, I don’t like watching that kind of thing. We managed to take on Australia and as we control most of it it hurts a little more that we lost but there are still four games to go, Stokes said. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

