Selecting the next 10 years of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

The Hockey Hall of Fame will reveal its class for 2023 on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET. While we wait for the announcement, let’s have some fun and look into our crystal ball to unlock the future of the HHOF. The year is 2032 Jaromir Jagr is still playing professionally. In a shocking twist, Justin Bieber owns the Ottawa Senators. The Coyotes are still in Arizona and are now playing in the Grand Canyon on a roller rink.

Jokes aside, we provided the selection committee with a 10-year roadmap to grant immortality to the most deserving hockey players. Free. Instead of cards with fortune telling, we have a more reliable deck of cards on the table PPS player cards.

First some basic rules.

The rules

This is not meant to project who shall step into the HHOF. After extensive research, this is a list of the most worthy. Point. Yes, Rod BrindAmour, Patrick Marleau and Jonathan Quick have good chances for possible introduction. Since they were all way short on elite play, you won't find them here.

We do not project female players or builders. Given how few and random the selections have been in these categories, this makes the task almost impossible.

The point of the projections is not to discuss career length. The timing of future retirements will be wrong. Who did Joe Thornton play with until the age of 42 five or ten years ago, or with whom was Carey Price the last full season at age 32?

We use the maximum four slots per year. The selection committee has included an average of 3.6 male players over the past 10 cycles. The standard has long been set as a major Hall of Fame.

You won't find pre-expansion choices. 108 players have been chosen from the first five decades of the NHL. The period is well represented, fully saturated by any measure.

The choices represent a balance in player positions. Halls' obsession with forwards will be reversed so that defenders and goalkeepers are properly represented.

This isn't going to be a Hall of Stats. While the PPS score is a factor, if players are anywhere near each other in the rankings, the player with more off-ice impact gets the call.

With our goalposts secured, let’s project the future.

2023

New to the vote: Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford, Mike Green, Justin Williams

After revealing the best possible Class of 2023 last week, there should be no surprises. The only first round of voting with a good case (* indicated with an asterisk), King Henrik should fly into the room faster than Connor McDavid with a jetpack.

2024

New to the vote: Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, Ryan Miller, Patrick Marleau, Pekka Rinne

Datsyuk, the slippery wizard and two-sided force, dangles his way into the pageant on the first try. He is joined by the underrated Weber, a four-time year-end all-star and anchor on three best-on-best Team Canada titles. Joining them are two long-overlooked players in Turgeon (most career-adjusted points outside of the HHOF) and Barrasso, a spiky personality but a five-time Vezina finalist and two-time Pittsburgh Cup winner.

2025

New to the vote: Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Joe Thornton, Carey Price, Tuukka Rask, Ryan Getzlaf, Jason Spezza, PK Subban, Braden Holtby

Now, this is an HHOF class. In any era. In the eyes of all fans. Four titans of the first mood of their time. Chara earned Norris votes 14 times in a terrifying 24-year span. Keith is a two-time Norris winner, with three Cups and a Conn Smythe to boot. Jumbo Joe Thornton, 12th all-time in career points, is one of the best playmakers in NHL history as well as one of the best-loved guys. Despite an uneven career, Price was unmatched at his best. One of three goaltenders to win MVP since 1962, he continues to be an inspiration to Canada’s off-ice Indigenous community. This should be only the third class in history with four first voters (2007, 2009).

2026

New to the vote: Jonathan Toews, Patrice Bergeron, Eric Staal, Craig Anderson, Jonathan Quick

Now retirement planning begins. We assume dynamic two-way forces Bergeron and Toews have played their last matches. The first ballot duo will be joined in 2026 by long-retired, well-rounded forwards Elias and Zetterberg. The class forms a barbershop quartet that would sing so sweetly in all situations that Jacques Lemaire went to bed rested every night. Between them, 28 top-10 Selke finishes (14 by Bergeron!) and a dozen Stanley Cup finals. I like this class.

2027

New to the vote: Jaromir Jagr, Marc-Andre Fleury, Corey Perry, Phil Kessel, Nicklas Backstrom, Jeff Carter, Mark Giordano

As any HHOF discussion over the past 10 years would assume this next season will be Jagr’s last. Why is it marked blue? He’s in a distinctive tier of PPS called the Inner Circle, one of only 23 post-expansion players to exceed the standard by at least 100. The best of the absolute best. While Jagr’s induction would take the house down solo, Penguin’s fans would melt if he joined cherished goaltender Fleury.

Rask, owner of the seventh best corrected save percentage in NHL history (minimum 500 games), would go on to become Finland’s first HHOF puck stopper. The long-retired Suter, second to Gonchar in points adjusted by an eligible defenseman, finally gets his curtain call.

2028

New to the vote: Patrick Kane, Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski, Claude Giroux, Ryan Suter

We’re only giving Kane two more seasons based on the recovery and outlook from his hip surgery. Arguably the greatest American-born player in NHL history, headlining 2028 with underrated Norris winner Burns. Durable, dominant and fun, Burns is worth it whether or not he gets a cup before he retires. Participate? Longtime American remnants LeClair and Tkachuk, both unfairly overlooked due to the offensive graveyard of their peaks. Era-adjusted, the pair scored 40 goals on 11 occasions.

2029

New to the vote: Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Malkin, Anze Kopitar, Kris Letang, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Sergei Bobrovsky, John Carlson

Let’s assume Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky’s goalscoring record in three years and retires at age 40. Hell enters the HHOF with Malkin, whose current contract expires in 2026. Ovechkin’s greatness has been celebrated for two decades, the pioneering Malkin quietly joining him in the Inner Circle. Currently, the pair is the fifth and 13th most HHOF-worthy forward in PPS, post-expansion. Joining them are LA’s Slovenian sensation Kopitar and the very talented Thrasher Kovalchuk (eight times a top 10 goalscorer in a shortened NHL career).

2030

New to the vote: Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, Brad Marchand, Alex Pietrangelo, John Tavares, Vladimir Tarasenko, Taylor Hall

If the class of 2025 or 2029 made you weak in the knees, 2030 could put you on LTIR. The ever-brilliant face of hockey and the #3 all-time forward in PPS, Crosby is joined by a stellar roster of talent who entered on the first ballot. Next to Sid in front is all-world sniper Stamkos, who is sneaking a shot at Inner Circle status. Two of the cap generation’s top blueliners, Karlsson and Doughty, round out a cohort that smells perhaps the best status ever. The exiting talent in and around 2028 to 2032 will undoubtedly provide a dazzling array of choices.

2031

New to the vote: Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, Artemi Panarin

This is the Defenseman class. Six-time Norris finalist Hedman leads the charge, joined on the first shot by Nashville native Josi, plus multiple Cup-winning stalwarts Letang and Pietrangelo. This is a top four that even Darryl Sutter couldn’t find a problem with every night. Maybe.

2032

New to the vote: Nikita Kucherov, Johnny Gaudreau, Dougie Hamilton

We are now really far into the future. While we can assume that a 65-year-old Paul Maurice still gives entertaining press conferences and the Leafs are a spirited sixth defender of a Cup, we now expected players to retire within six seasons. In 2032, Kucherov is the valedictorian, accompanied by the underrated class clown Marchand. Panarin has quietly had a prime over the centuries and his willingness to openly oppose the war against Ukraine should be positively remembered. While Tomas Vokoun is statistically a better choice than Miller, it may take me until 2052 to move that needle; as such, the Vezina-winning Miller, considered hockey’s best for a spell, is a fitting selection.

Closing thoughts

Were at the finish and chose the maximum of 40 players. In real life, this is not a realistic result. Why go there? To show how many worthy stars there are still left out. The HHOF was built big in nine decades, so it makes no sense to raise the bar when the sport has more NHL talent available than ever.

Just from the salary cap era, forwards Tavares, Pavelski, Perry and Getzlaf eclipse the PPS standard and earn a spot. While they can probably be sprinkled after 2032, what about the previous generation leftovers? We tried to pick most of them, but Peter Bondra, Marian Gaborik, Eric Desjardins and Vokoun, among others, remain statistically qualified but excluded.

We passed on qualified players who, for off-ice reasons, are almost certain to have squandered their access to the HHOF’s prestigious platform (i.e. Theoren Fleury, John Vanbiesbrouck, Tim Thomas, Jeremy Roenick). There are also those that don’t meet the PPS standard that will get notable attention, such as Kessel, Backstrom, Marleau, or Quick, among the many New to the Ballot options above. Or an off-the-board choice that the committee regularly makes.

Regardless of the outcome, the next decade of HHOF action will be exciting. The slam dunk picks bring seismic star power to the forefront. But it’s through the remains that the standard has really been set. The HHOF has some fascinating decisions to make about who fills those gaps over the next decade. So while it was great playing psychic for the day, we’ll leave it to the selection committee to give the ups and downs of hockey top credit. And don’t forget to enjoy the ride to celebrate hockey, the best is supposed to be fun.

PPS system byCustom hockey; All other data fromHockey-Reference.com

_____

