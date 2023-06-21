EWU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules Announced





CHENY, Wash. The Big Sky Conference on Tuesday officially announced the 2023-24 basketball schedules and filled in the dates for the men’s and women’s teams in Eastern Washington. Both begin conference play against Portland State on December 28, with the men hosting at Reese Court in Cheney. The Eagle women will have to wait a bit longer to open their home conference schedule as they welcome Weber State on January 18. Both will play 18 conference games. Both teams travel to Moscow on January 13 for a doubleheader against Idaho, then host Idaho in Cheney for the corresponding home doubleheader on February 10. Eastern won the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Regular Season Championship 16-2 in conference play last season, including a record-breaking 16-0 start. They competed in the National Invitation Tournament and won in Washington State before suffering a narrow loss in Oklahoma State in the second round. The women finished 11-7 for 4th, a marked improvement just one year after a 7-13 for 9th in 2021-22. The only non-conference EWU opponents to be finalized on Tuesday were those announced in May as part of the Big Sky – Summit Challenge. The EWU men play in South Dakota on January 3 and at home against North Dakota State on January 6. The women will play Omaha in Cheney on January 3, then travel to North Dakota on January 6. The remaining non-conference fixtures will be announced later this summer to finalize the full 2023/24 schedules for both teams. EWU Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule 2023-24 12/28 the state of Portland

12/30 Sacramento state

13/1 in Idaho

1/18 in Weber State

1/20 in the state of Idaho

1/25 Northern Colorado

1/27 Northern Arizona

2/1 in the state of Montana

2/3 in Montana

2/5 in the state of Portland

2/10 Idaho

2/15 State of Idaho

2/17 Weber state

22/2 in Northern Arizona

2/24 in Northern Colorado

2/29 Montana

3/2 state of Montana

3/4 in the state of Sacramento EWU Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule 2023-24 12/28 in the state of Portland

12/30 in the state of Sacramento

13/1 in Idaho

1/18 Weber state

1/20 state of Idaho

1/25 in Northern Colorado

1/27 in Northern Arizona

2/1 state of Montana

2/3 Montana

2/5 the state of Portland

2/10 Idaho

2/15 in the state of Idaho

2/17 at Weber State

2/22 Northern Arizona

2/24 Northern Colorado

29/2 in Montana

3/2 in the state of Montana

New for the 2023-24 season, the EWU Women's Sports Pass gives fans access to over 30 Eagle Athletics events, including volleyball, soccer, and women's basketball for just $5 per game! Read more and get yours today goeags.com/tickets or call 509-359-6056.

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors 14 intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement to student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals.

