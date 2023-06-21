ENG Vs AUS Test Twitter Comments: ‘Test cricket at its finest’: Twitter abuzz after Australia beat England in Ashes thriller | Cricket news







Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle.

NEW DELHI: 'Test cricket at its best', 'An Ash competition for all ages': Former cricketers, commentators, pundits and fans couldn't stop gushing Australia took the win from England 's claws in a thrilling opening test of the Ashes series op Edgbaston on Tuesday.Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle.

The visitors, who had set a victory target of 281, started a rain-delayed day at 107 for three, but their chances seemed to slip away as they were reduced to 227/8. But Cummins, in association with Nathan Lyons launched a fightback and secured victory with an unbeaten 44. In stifling suspense and with each ball a mini-drama, Cummins reached the final frontier thanks to a fumble from Harry Beck to give his side a 1–0 lead in the series.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led his side to a dramatic two-wicket victory over England in the first Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday. The Ashes holders were 209/7, still 72 runs off a victory target of 281, when fast bowler Cummins got to bat after first innings maker Usman Khawaja fell for a laborious 65. And after Alex Carey wanted to leave Australia 227/8, the tourists needed 54 more runs with Nathan Lyon, the new batsman. But Cummins-Lyon's unbroken run of 55 saw Australia go home in a game that matched the thrill of England's two-way victory in a celebrated 2005 Ashes clash at Edgbaston. Cummins, who finished 44 not out, hit the winning frontier when he pushed Ollie Robinson to third man where a diving Harry Brook hit the ball over the rope. Lyon, whose missed run-out contributed to Headingley's stunning one-wicket win in England's 2019 Ashes series, was 16 not out. The victory left World Test champions Australia 1–0 down in the five match series as they bid for a first Ashes campaign victory in England for 22 years. This was only England's third defeat in 14 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. England had to lament a series of missed opportunities throughout the match, none more so than when Lyon were dropped to just two by square leg Stokes. After Tuesday's morning session was engulfed in rain, Australia resumed at 107/3 with experienced sailor Broad having removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late on Monday's fourth day. But Khawaja was still out on 34, as the 36-year-old opener became only the second Australian, after Kim Hughes at Lord's in 1980, to bat on all five days of a Test. Australia reached tea at 183/5 but were quickly reduced to 192/6 as Robinson slashed all-rounder Cameron Green (28) to end a stand of 49 with Khawaja. Stokes struck when he had Khawaja, who made 141 in Australia's first innings, slashed to end a stay of 197 balls. However, Cummins rekindled Australia's pursuit by launching Root two consecutive sixes before finishing the job himself.

Australia's dramatic victory in the first test got a highly anticipated Ashes series off to a thrilling start.

Here’s what former cricketers, commentators and fans had to say about the nerve-racking match:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/ashes/test-cricket-at-its-best-twitter-abuzz-after-australia-edge-england-in-ashes-thriller/articleshow/101152372.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

