Nick Moore hired as assistant coach/coordinator for women’s basketball recruiting and defense





VENSTAL, NY The Binghamton women’s basketball program has announced the hiring of Nick Moore as an assistant women’s basketball coach. In his role, he will also serve as the Bearcats’ Recruiting Coordinator and Defensive Coordinator. Moore is no stranger to the Bearcats, also serving as an assistant coach from 2019-22 before accepting the head coaching position at Medaille this past year. He enters the 2023/24 season with 12 years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level. “We are very happy to have Coach Nick Moore back to us,” head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “He’s a family and we have unfinished business to win a championship! Nick was instrumental in recruiting and developing our current players and this incoming class was almost complete before he became Head Coach. Nick will be a trusted resume role as our recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator.His time away from Binghamton as head coach gave him a different perspective and the experience of running his own program will further diversify our workforce to help our young ladies grow on and off the field .” “Binghamton University is a special place,” Moore said. “I’m excited about the chance to come back and work with such a talented group of players and coaches. The people make this place what it is and I couldn’t be more grateful for the chance to be a part of where this program is going.” Prior to his previous stint with Binghamton, Moore was an assistant coach at Bowling Green University from 2016-18. He worked with the team’s guards/perimeter players, including four of the top five scorers. Moore was in charge of recruiting for the program, both in the Midwest and internationally. One of his most important recruits was a center rated 14th for her position in the country. From 2010-2016, Moore was at Canisius College as an assistant coach. After joining the Golden Griffs as a Graduate Assistant in 2010-2011, he was elevated to Third Assistant in 2011, Second Assistant in 2013, and First Assistant/Recruiting Coordinator in 2015. His key recruits included a Top 50 rated Point Guard, 7 All-MAAC players and four 1,000-point scorers. Moore comes from a basketball family with deep roots in the game. His father Kevin was the head coach at Elmira College from 1987-94. During that time, he led his team to the 1994 ECAC Division III title. From there, Kevin was the head coach at Washington & Lee from 1995-99 and SUNY Fredonia from 2000-13. In addition, two of Moore’s brothers (Patrick and Matt) and his sister Grace have also competed at the intercollegiate level. A 2010 graduate of SUNY Fredonia, Moore served as a student assistant coach with the women’s team from 2008 to 2010. In 2015, he obtained his Master’s Degree from Canisius in Sports Administration.

