Zendaya Turns Tennis Pro In First Challenger Trailer, Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Queer Romance





For his first project since 2022 Bones & everything, Luca Guadagnino has shifted his focus from overwrought teenage cannibals to the equally brutal world of professional tennis. Described by the Italian author as a sexy R-rated comedy, challengers Zendaya stars as Tashi, a former player who now coaches her husband, Art, played by Mike Faist West Side Story breakout currently on display at Soho Places Brokeback Mountain. After an injury that effectively ended her own career, Tashi has molded Art into a Grand Slam champion over the course of their marriage, but when he suddenly starts losing match after match, she is humiliatingly forced to give him up for a Challenger event, a big blow. to his ego. Confronting Second Level Art? Patrick, Tashi’s ex and childhood best friend of Arts, played by The crowns Josh O’Connor with the sexual tension between the three resurfacing between sets and sips of Gatorade. Considering her, Emmy wins for Euphoriais there a clear possibility that the role will earn Zendaya her first Oscar nomination after its release in September (Call me by your name, after all, effectively launched Timothe Chalamets’ career overnight). The 26-year-old reportedly trained for a full three months prior to the shoot, which took place in and around Boston last year. She’s great, Guadagnino gushed at the Academy Museum Gala. I mean wow. We edited the film and we hardly use any of her doubles. She’s that good. As intriguing as the involvement of the Louis Vuitton ambassador, however, is the fact that Jonathan Anderson came up with the costumes for the project. This is the first time Loewe’s creative directors have taken on such a role, despite his well-known love of cinema, referring to everything from Studio Ghibli to carry in his collections. I hope he has found a way to process a few anthuriums somewhere in between the required time off. If this is relatively new territory for Anderson, working with high-profile designers is currently the norm for Guadagnino. Raf Simons provided Tilda Swintons’ costumes for the 2010s I am love (while managing Jil Sander) and 2016s A bigger splash (during his tenure at Dior), while Guadagninos falls short The disconcerting girl (2019) features Julianne Moore and Mia Goth wearing a feast of Valentino Haute Couture designs. And in 2022? Guadagnino even created a movie inspired by Fendi’s Peekaboo bag, having first collaborated with the Italian house way back in 2005.

