Seger Park Pickleball & Table Tennis Meetup, Sun June 25, 2023, 6:00 PM





The tenth season of Seger Park Pickleball Meetup will begin on Sunday, April 2, 2023 and run through October. These Meetups are not for players who have never played Pickleball. They are not clinics or classes. Please don’t go to a Meetup if you’ve never played Pickleball before. Beginners, defined as new players who have taken introductory classes, are familiar with the rules and are starting to develop their game, are welcome to the Saturday Meetup. Meetups on Wednesdays and Sundays are for intermediate and advanced players.

Pickleball Meetups are held on Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6-9pm, weather permitting. It is played on four courts. Andrew Freedman is the Wednesday and Saturday organizer. Braden Keith is the organizer of the Sunday. There is a $5 donation per player, payable in cash or Venmo, prior to entering court. The fee covers Meetup costs and is collected on behalf of Seger Park’s Advisory Board. Paddles and balls are NOT provided by the Meetup.

The nets are fully assembled and stationed at the side rails next to each lane. The nets are placed on the courts before each session. At the end of the session, the players put the nets back on the side rails. DO NOT DISASSEMBLE THE NETS.

The Meetup sign-up opens at 8:00 a.m. one week prior to the scheduled Meetup. If you sign up to play and don’t show up, you will be suspended from the Meetup for two weeks. If you are unable to attend, you must cancel at least two hours before the start of the session. If you are on the waiting list, please keep an eye on it on match day and accept the notification if you are on the waiting list. Don’t show up without signing up.

Andrew Freedman is a Professional Pickleball Registry Certified Instructor. If you are interested in private or group lessons, please contact Andrew through this Meetup. The cost is $40 for an individual lesson and $40 per player for a group lesson.

PB for beginners video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVYLxHn3ucQ&list=PLEjBbIkivl4gABf04FDDLunEJ9IyMZX5e&index=1&t=2s

PB scoring video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoheCHp6IDw

We look forward to another great Pickleball season.

