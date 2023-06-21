Sports
USC Water Polo Announces Marko Pintaric as Men’s Head Coach, Casey Moon as Women’s Head Coach
Men’s Water Polo | June 20, 2023
For the first time, USC’s water polo program will have independent head coaches for the men’s and women’s teams in a restructuring that will allow for two dedicated coaching staffs. Decorated Trojan and experienced coach Mark Smartic will lead the men’s team, while a longtime assistant coach Casey Moon steps into the role of head coach for the USC women.
“This is a structure that allows our Trojan water polo family to fully utilize the resources USC provides to our student-athletes,” Pintaric said. “As a proud Trojan, I am excited about this opportunity to deepen our support and maintain the winning culture that has been built here. Our program is focused on winning national championships and developing our student-athletes, both athletically and academically. The successes that Casey and I have been part of USC are due to the players and culture in this program.”
Pintaric, the 1998 National Player of the Year and NCAA Champion while playing with USC, has been a member of the USC coaching staff since joining as a graduate assistant in 2000. Pintaric rose through his career from assistant to head and co-coach before taking over in 2019. He has helped the men and women of USC win a combined 15 national championships in his 22 years on staff. In 2019, Pintaric took over as head coach of both the USC men’s and women’s teams, continuing both programs’ significant streaks of NCAA appearances as he led the Trojans to six NCAA Finals in a total of seven trips. Along the way, he was named MPSF Coach of the Year three times. In 2021, Pintaric helped the USC women win their seventh league title and earned National Coach of the Year honors that season. Pintaric was also a steady hand for the Trojans during seasons interrupted and impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Pintaric and Moon have been working together since 2007 and have served as a successful coaching tandem for the Trojans.
“By restructuring our program, we are now able to increase our support for our student-athletes, and there is no better person to step into a dedicated leadership role for our women than Casey MoonThis will also allow an additional full-time coach to join the program, which will enhance our ability to develop our players and maintain our winning trajectory here at USC. Casey is an experienced, knowledgeable and caring coach and I am proud to work with him.”
Moon served on the USC coaching staff for 16 years, working at various times with both the men’s and women’s teams on a similar path to Pintaric’s. Moon served as the interim head coach for the USC women during the 2019 season and most recently helped the Women of Troy win their seventh national championship as an associate head coach in 2021. In all, Moon was employed for six men’s NCAA championships and five NCAA titles won by the women.
“I am so grateful to Pinta and indebted to Pinta for being my mentor during the years I have worked with this incredible USC program. He has loved and enjoyed guiding me to help me become the coach. become who I am now,” said Moon. “I am truly humbled, honored, grateful and extremely excited to lead the Women of Troy as head coach. This program is not about one person. It’s about believing in the journey and knowing we need others along the way. To lead the Women of Troy is an honor of a lifetime, and I will never take that for granted.”
With Pintaric leading USC’s men and Moon leading the women’s, USC will be able to staff two men’s assistant coaches and two women’s assistant coaches.
“This is a great opportunity for this program to grow under the leadership of two experienced and dedicated head coaches while staying true to our culture as a cohesive and powerful family of Trojans,” said Pintaric. “In this day and age you have to be focused on leading to the best of your ability, and on maximizing the potential and experience of your players to help them develop and get the best out of themselves. I really care and am “I’m so proud of all of our USC student-athletes, and this new structure allows me to support both teams in a meaningful way. I look forward to seeing this program and our players shine and grow even stronger.”
“Thank you to Marko and Casey for their incredible leadership, vision and commitment to the student-athlete experience,” said USC’s interim executive administrator Denise Kwok. “This new structure reflects USC’s commitment to our Olympic sports and to the success of our water polo programs. We are fortunate to have two proven coaches to guide our teams and provide an unprecedented level of support to our water polo student-athletes.”
