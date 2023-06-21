Meet the metal guitarist who designed India’s new cricket shirt

In his youth, Aaquib Wani watched in awe as Kashmiri artisans visited his home and laid their finely embroidered shawls and carpets for his father, who ran a handicraft business in Delhi. That early fascination would reverberate through Wani’s life and set him on the path to reinventing one of India’s most imaginative and enduring symbols.

Wani, who has roots in Kashmir, has worked on everything from magazine covers and album covers to music festivals and Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding parties, but designing the latest jerseys for the Indian cricket team has been the crown jewel of his career so far. “It was definitely an emotional moment,” he confesses.

However, Wani’s journey has not been a straight ride.

A musical first innings

Wani is open about his struggles with academics during school. After failing the same class twice, he picked up the guitar and turned to music as an escape.

Wani plays with his band

“Music was something that helped me keep myself sane at the time,” he recalls. He ended up playing in a thrash metal band and discovered he liked it. His parents pushed him to finish his studies, but life had other plans.

With an innate talent for art, Wani taught himself to create posters, illustrations, album covers and t-shirt designs to promote his band. His work was noticed and other bands soon started contacting him for assignments, which Wani was happy to help with.

That work also attracted the attention of Rock Street Journal, an independent music magazine. The publication was impressed with Wani’s talent and offered him a graphic design internship at the age of 18. At the time, Wani was making ends meet by teaching guitar to children.

Some covers Wani designed during his time at RSJ

In five years, Wani worked his way up to art director, having designed covers, laid out layouts and directed shoots.

Get used to the field

In 2014, Wani moved to Scenographia Sumant, the design studio founded by renowned designer Sumant Jayakrishnan.

There Wani designed film sets, thick, thick Indian weddings and installations, among other things. Here he learned to design in 3D and deal with scale.

“It was a big, big shift from where I came from,” he says. “That taught me about scale, taught me about space, spatially designed interiors, weddings and everything.”

During his time at Jayakrishnan’s studio, Wani was also part of the team representing India at the London Design Biennale in 2016.

Get on the front foot

In 2018 Wani took the big leap and decided to set up his own studio, Aaquib Wani design. And he hit the ground running; his first venture as an independent contractor was designing the pre-wedding festivities for the wedding of Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani.

He also started working with brands such as Adidas, MG engine And Accelerated.

Wanis works at NH7 Weekender

He kept in touch with his musical roots by designing for music festivals such as NH7 Weekender And Lolapalooza. Wani’s ambition and his oeuvre also earned him a place in the Forbes 30 under 30 list, which he considers to be one of the highlights of his career.

Wani says that as someone who dropped out of college and never had any formal training in the field, the honor was an endorsement of his skill. “Sometimes it can be purely your body of work that can get you there.”

But the best was yet to come.

The cricket ghost

“If I wasn’t a designer, I’d definitely be a cricketer,” says Wani wistfully. “During my summer vacations, I used to go to Kashmir, where everyone had lawns, everyone had big spaces in their gardens, and we just played cricket all day long.”

Although Wani’s work as a designer took him far from his childhood passion, it unexpectedly knocked on his door.

Having previously worked with Wani, Adidas, who was to become team India’s kit sponsor, contacted him as he worked on another project in Mumbai which he describes as “the most hectic”. He says he was one of two designers on the brand’s radar to design the new jersey for the Indian cricket team.

“We were like, you know what, we don’t want to give up on this opportunity,” he says. The team worked late into the night to come up with ideas. They shuttled between Mumbai and Delhi while presenting their designs to the brand and went back to the other project.

The new Indian cricket team jerseys designed by the Wani team

Wani says the biggest challenge was getting everyone to agree on a single vision. “There are so many stakeholders involved and everyone has to be on the same page,” he says. “So from players to coaches, to their management and everything, everybody really has to be on the same page, right? And to be able to do that is a big, big task, which I think is something that’s probably underrated.”

On June 3, Adidas officially unveiled the new Indian cricket team jerseys for Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 and it was Wani’s fresh, bold and energetic aesthetic that showed on the iconic blue and white jerseys.

“Growing up watching cricket and imagining I was part of it in some way, and I did, you know, it was definitely an emotional moment,” says Aaquib.

Players wore the test cricket jersey in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship, in which India lost a hard-fought match to Australia. The iconic blue jerseys for shorter formats will hit the pitch next month on India’s tour of the West Indies.

Cricket player Virat Kohli dons the jersey designed by Wani.

Play the numbers game

Wani is clearly an accomplished creative, but says he’s now diving deeper into the business side of things.

“I feel like as a designer the easiest thing to do is design, while the hardest thing is to run the damn show,” explains Wani. “[The business side] can keep giving you different challenges now and then, in the form of clients, in the form of the scale of projects you work on.

He adds that he doesn’t really settle for one style and that allows him to quickly adapt to the demands of his clients.

Wani says his childhood introduction to his father’s business also helped him develop a talent for finance and managing teams. He believes that many artists and creatives need a lot of time to keep their heads together.

Actor Ranveer Singh wears Wani’s creation

He also says harnessing the power of social media can boost an independent business like his. “Nowadays everything is so easy because of Instagram, most of the customers reach through Instagram.”

He says his studio doesn’t even have a website yet because most clients check out the team’s work on social media and contact them through these apps.

When it comes to business, Wani has one value above all. “I’ve seen your designs can be great, but if you’re not professional, everything falls apart,” he says. “You keep doing what you’re doing, be consistent in what you’re doing and things will follow.”