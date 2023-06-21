ChampU BBQ a heavy-hitter event and a major recruiting lever for Sooner

This past weekend, Oklahoma Football hosted the most important recruiting activity of the year. Each year, the Sooners host the ChampU BBQ, a huge event that brings in several dozen of the Sooners’ and country’s top recruiting targets.

While college football recruiting takes place year-round, and sometimes more than that, the real push for recruiting in Oklahoma builds throughout the rest of June and into July. That’s when, historically, the commits for the current recruiting cycle start falling more frequently in the commitment column.

Several of OU’s top goals for 2024 were in attendance at ChampU BBQ over the weekend, and Brent Venables and the Sooner coaching staff hope the event will close sales from some of the top prospects OU has been heavily recruiting.

The first domino of last weekend’s activity is expected to fall on Tuesday night when four-star LB James Nesta is expected to announce his verbal commitment, which is expected to be OU.

Probably the biggest prospect to attend the OU’s recruiting event over the weekend was five-star DT David Stone, a consensus top-10 recruit who hails from Oklahoma but not from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Sooners are believed to be in the lead position to get Stone, who is also heavily pursued by Michigan State and several other major schools. Venables does a heavy push to bolster the Sooner defense at the point of attack.

Another five star DT was also present during the weekend, Dominick McKinley, from Lafayette, Louisiana. And on campus a week before was THE prospect with five stars Williams Nwaneri. away from Kansas City. Oklahoma should be able to land at least one of these highly acclaimed DL prospects but if they could get two or even all three that would be a major coup and go a long way towards putting together an elite defense of the Brent Venables type.

The OU coaches and recruiting staff would also make a lot of progress during the ChampU BBQ weekend with RBs Caden Durham And Xavier Robinson and S Mykel Patterson-McDonald. They are all 4 star prospects and they all have crystal ball predictions in favor of the Sooners. Robinson and Patterson-McDonald are Oklahoma products; Durham is from Duncanville, Texas.

Another RB the Sooners are targeting who was in attendance at ChampU BBQ is a four-star contender Taylor Tatum. Until recently, Tatum leaned toward Oklahoma, but Lincoln Riley and USC have been putting a full press on Tatum for the past few weeks and that could be enough to make the Longview, Texas recruit, who is rated the No. 1 RB in the class, according to 247 Sports. Something the Sooners may have that could tip the scale is that Tatum has also expressed an interest in playing baseball (a la Kyler Murray), and OU baseball coach Skip Johnson talked to him about it.

Oklahoma 2024 TE target From that Mitchell was also present on weekends. The Southern California native is a close friend of 2024 OU QB commit Michael Hawkinswhich the Sooners hope will play to their advantage.

This is just a small sample of the nearly 30 recruits who were in Norman for the ChampU BBQ weekend. Most of the recruits who attended are also touted by other great college suitors, but Venables strongly believes that if and when they’re ready to commit to Oklahoma, they’ve attended all the schools they’re considering. Because of that approach, the Sooners may take a little longer to fill out their 2024 class. These are some of the big names to watch closely over the next six weeks and into the fall.

The Sooners earned seven pledges a year ago from prospects who attended the 2022 ChampU BBQ event in what turned out to be the fourth best league nationally, ranked by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Oklahoma has quite a bit to make up for if they land another top-10 class in 2024. The Sooners are currently ranked #53 in the 247Sports 2024 class list with six commitments.