4 Falcons receive CSC Academic All-District recognition





WALTHAM, Mass. – Four members of the 2022-23 Bentley University men’s and women’s cross-country and track and field teams received Academic All-District recognition from the College Sports Communicators. They rise junior Caitlin Burmester (Willow Grove, Pa./Upper Dublin HS)just graduated Hannah Greene (Weston, Conn./Weston HS) and emerging seniors Evan Bean (Clifton Park, NY/Shenendehowa HS) And Cole Duval (Tolland/Mt. Everett HS). Bean, a finance major, finished seventh in the 400-meter hurdles at the outdoor Northeast-10 Championships, finishing in 56.66 seconds. In addition, his junior year also included finishing fifth in the indoor 4×400 and seventh in the outdoor 4×400 at the conference championships. Burmester, whose GPA is just under 4.0, had an excellent sophomore year, both athletically and academically, while majoring in accounting and liberal studies. She was Bentley’s best finisher in any cross-country race for the second straight year, placed fifth in the 800 at the indoor NE10 championships and fourth in both the 400 and 800 at the outdoor NE10s. Indoors, she earned All-New England honors. Duval, a computer information systems major with a 3.9 GPA, earned USTFCCCA Division II All-East honors this spring after finishing fifth in the 10,000 meters at the NE10 Championships and sixth in the same event in the New Englands. In the 5,000 he was sixth in the NE10’s indoor and seventh outdoor. Duval also turned 47e overall at the 2022 NE10 cross country championships. Greene, a management major, owns three top-six performances in the high jump at the Northeast-10 Championships. She was fifth outdoors last spring, sixth indoors last February 12the outdoors in 2022 and fifth indoors in 2022. Bentley’s all-time lists in the event rank Greene fourth outdoors and sixth indoors. All advanced to the national ballot for consideration of CSC Academic All-America®.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bentleyfalcons.com/sports/mtrack/2022-23/releases/20230620ocghfb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos