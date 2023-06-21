Sports
Cummins the hero as Australia goes past England in the Ashes thriller
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 20 (Reuters) – Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket win for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the first Ashes test on Tuesday.
The visitors, who had set a victory target of 281, started a rain-delayed day at 107 for three, but their chances seemed to slip away as they were reduced to 227-8.
But Cummins, teaming up with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and took the win with an unbeaten 44.
In stifling tension and with every ball a mini-drama, Cummins reached the final frontier thanks to a fumble from Harry Brook to give his side a 1-0 series lead.
Unflappable Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja had previously kept his team on course for victory with a rough innings to lead the visitors to goal.
But in a stormy match full of momentum shifts, the pendulum swung England’s way as Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.
When Joe Root got a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England looked close to victory. But Cummins refused to budge and hit Root’s off-spin for two sixes in one over as England delayed taking the new ball.
Australia’s ninth wicket partnership was worth 55 runs from 72 balls as Lyon hauled in 16.
“I honestly felt pretty good when I got to the wicket because there were no demons in the field,” said Cummins.
“Both teams talked a lot about playing your own style. And that’s the beauty of this series. Two contrasting styles, playing to our strengths and that made for great entertainment.”
England’s ‘Bazball’ style, full of funky field placements, inventive strokes and Twenty20-esque scoring percentages, had seen them in charge for much of the game.
But captain Stokes’ decision to declare the first innings at 393-8 on a frenetic first day haunted him by such a narrow margin that it divided the teams at the end.
‘STUCK TO OUR GUNS’
Not that he had any regrets, as he promised Australia can expect many more curve balls in the four games remaining in the series, starting at Lord’s next week.
“It was a roller coaster of ups and downs and a match we will never forget,” he said. “We stood firm on how we were going to proceed and continued with the last series we played.
“We keep coming to Australia.”
Australia took the second highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and avenged their heartbreaking loss to England on the same ground in a 2005 epic when they fell three short to chase 282.
After a long rain delay, Khawaja kept his team on track with determination for half a century.
Night watchman Scott Bolan, who came to the crease on Monday after a magic spell of seam bowling by Broad removed Marnus Labuschagne and Australian talisman Steve Smith, was the first to fall, taking Broad to keeper Jonny Bairstow for a useful 20.
England had Australia in a straitjacket with Khawaja and Travis Head unable to score.
Still, Head cut loose when off-spinner Moeen Ali, tending to a severed finger, joined the attack, but after making 16, he shoved a superb Moeen ball to Root at first slip.
But with Khawaja named man of the match after scoring a magnificent century in the first innings and batting on all five days, joined by Cameron Green, Australia advanced to 183-5 going into the break to take 98 more were needed for victory.
England needed wickets and got one when Green, who made 28, hacked a ball from Ollie Robinson into his stumps.
And as the runs dried up again and the pressure mounted, Stokes went on the attack despite his knee problems and finally struck out Khawaja for 65, the opener who played on a fairly ordinary delivery.
Root, whose incredible shots lit up Monday’s action, twice failed to keep sharp catches off his own bowling, once from Cummins and once from Alex Carey.
But when Carey drove another straight down the field, Root did manage to cling on to leave Australia 74 runs short with only two wickets left.
As Australia came within range, Stokes almost cleared Lyon with an acrobatic square-leg catch, but the ball slipped agonizingly from his grasp.
England began to look desperate and handed the new ball to Broad, but this time not even he could muster magic.
Reporting by Martyn Herman; Edited by Christian Radnedge, Ken Ferris and Toby Davis
