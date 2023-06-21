Germany 0-2 Colombia: first reactions and observations





First reactions and observations Yes, this has to be it for Hansi Flick as head coach of the German national team. It’s unlikely he’ll be fired, but he’s a dead man now. Does anyone think they can turn it around from here? As a Bayern Munich fan who saw us score a six-fold after crashing and imploding under Niko Kovac, it’s hard to believe that the same man brought Germany to such drastic lows.

Playing 80% of the game without a striker was a serious mistake. Gosens regularly sent accurate deliveries over the box where no one was available to take advantage. It’s hard to see what Flick has against Fullkrug, but Havertz isn’t #9 and shouldn’t be used as one.

Joshua Kimmich is blamed for the penalty, but the German midfield was considerably worse without him, especially when it came to moving the ball forward. If only Flick could use a decent system, we wouldn’t complain about these things all the time. Full-time: Germany 0-2 Colombia. Don’t forget to check out the rest of our post-match coverage. Chucks here with a RANT edition of the BPW Postgame Show find it at Spotify or use the player below: And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the Award for best club podcast 2023 at World SoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support! 82 goal. Cuadrado converts from the penalty spot after a handball from Kimmich. Yes, Flick may be ready. 78 sub: Kimmich and Brandt for Havertz and Gundogan. 65 sub: Niclas Fullkrug replaces Emre Can. In the end, Hansi lasted long enough. 55 goal. Luis Díaz makes it 1-0. That was so predictable. 45 The break is over and Hansi has replaced Benjamin Henrichs for Marius Wolf. Peace: Germany 0-0 Colombia. 35 The Colombian coach is shown a yellow card for throwing a ball on the field during a German attack. Bad sportsmanship, that. Kick-off: Were underway! Can Germany finally win a match? One hour left until kick-off: We have setups! Aaaaand the back three is gone! Woohoo! Okay, this is the last game. Germany is trying to prepare for Euro 2024, but at the moment it feels like the team is barely keeping its head above water. Honestly, given the recent results, the head is NOT above water at the moment. Hansi Flick needs to figure this out. Again, as this is worth repeating, he has players from Bayern Munich, RealMadrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund … so several Champions League and league winners (and BVB players). There’s just no excuse for the team to be this bad. The question is, can he turn it around? Why not watch our podcast while you wait for the game? We talk about whether Germany should stick with Hansi Flick in light of the recent results. Listen below or on Spotify. Competition information Place: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Time: 8:45 local time, 2:45 p.m. EST TV/Streaming: Find your country Comment tips: If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! Goods largely very friendly! We also come from all parts of the world, so don’t feel shy if you come from a country that doesn’t seem to be represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. No need to load all comments at once while just casually watching. Keep the sort by newest to easily follow the conversation. It puts the latest comments at the top. Here at BFW, we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a song. The target chants are for everyone to join! Even if you’re behind the others, keep responding to the player’s name’s most recent call. Even if you missed the first call, just start with the second, and so on. While swearing is reasonably allowed, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid unnecessary obscenities. Racist, homophobic and misogynistic language is absolutely not allowed. Check out our beginner thread if you have any questions. That’s about it. Auf gehts! Looking for an infinite source of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and talk about Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something else entirely, we’ve got it all.

