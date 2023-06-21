Sports
Lundqvist is likely to headline the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, but who else gets to compete?
As it stands, there are 294 players, 113 builders and 16 officials in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and that group will grow on Wednesday.
Each of the last four Hall of Fame classes had exactly six members, so it’s reasonable to expect something similar for the 2023 group. The rules state that there can be as many as four male players, two female players, two builders (or one builder and one official) in any given year, so eight inductees is the ceiling.
Whatever the exact number, the 18-member selection committee has some excellent options to choose from. They will announce their choices on Wednesday and below you will find an overview of their best options.
Notable freshman eligible players
G Henrik Lundqvist
Lundqvist held the New York Rangers’ crease between 2005-06 and 2019-20 and he sits high on a number of all-time goaltender leaderboards. Only five goalkeepers have more wins than him (473) and he finished in the top five of the Vezina Trophy voting seven times, winning it in 2011-2012.
Why he might come in: The Swedish netminder is a pretty sure bet to earn his place in the Hall of Fame. He has a long life on his side and a consistently high quality of play. His GSAA ranks 15th all-time and his playoff save percentage (.921) was superior to his regular-season work (.918)
Why he might not: If you’re looking for nitpicking, you can point to Lundqvist’s lack of Stanley Cup rings, but he did his best to put in some deep Rangers runs. New York’s failure to win a cup in the Lundqvist era was not a failure on his part.
G Corey Crawford
Crawford helped deliver two Stanley Cup championships to the Chicago Blackhawks and produced a career save percentage (.918) that matches Lundqvist’s. He led the NHL in shutouts in 2015-16 and led two William M. Jennings Trophy wins for his team.
Why he might come in: Crawford’s playoff work was outstanding, and his 2012-2013 run (.932 SV%) was special. Between 2010-11 and 2016-17, he was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, ranking fourth in wins (180).
Why he might not: Without his Stanley Cups, Crawford wouldn’t really warrant a discussion. He didn’t make his breakthrough as a starter until he was 26, and he finished at 35. Even during his prime, he was rarely seen as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, with only one career top-five Vezina finish.
F Justin Williams
Williams had a long, productive career highlighted by three Stanley Cup victories. He played 19 seasons, with 797 points to show for his efforts. His teams famously went 8-1 in Game 7 in which he played, and he produced eight game-winning goals in the postseason.
Why he might come in: Being known as “Mr. Game 7” is a pretty strong indicator that you’ve played an important role in hockey history, and having a Conn Smythe Trophy on your shelf helps too.
Why he might not: For most of his career, Williams was more of a consistent second-line producer than a star. He deserves credit for his clutch performance, but he just hasn’t put together a Hall of Fame resume.
Other notable candidates
G. Curtis Joseph
Joseph ranks seventh all-time in both games played (943) and wins (453) among goaltenders. He never won a Stanley Cup, but his save percentage was significantly better in the playoffs (.917) than in the regular season (.906) and he had numerous notable post-season performances.
Why he might come in: Joseph’s case is based on longevity and consistency, but he also had a notable spike. He finished in the top five in the Vezina Trophy by voting five times in an eight-season span between 1992-1993 and 1999-00. He also ranks 22nd all-time in GSAAand that number would be much higher if he didn’t have a brutal three-year spell to end his career (-37.1 GSAA).
Why he might not: The fact is, Joseph never led his team to a Stanley Cup victory or won a Vezina. More often than not he was one of the best goaltenders in the league, but he was rarely in the top two or three.
F Meghan Duggan
Duggan’s resume includes notable team success as she captained a U.S. squad that won Olympic gold in 2018 and two silvers in 2010 and 2014. She also won seven IIHF Women’s World Championships, including three as captain. She played in multiple Clarkson Cup winning clubs in her pro career and earned three Division 1 NCAA championships.
Why she might enter: The Hall of Fame likes to reward winners and there is no doubt that Duggan is not only a winner, but a leader. Everywhere she has gone, Duggan has competed and driven high-level success.
Why they might not: Because there is a limit of two female players per year, and the Hall of Fame has not included more than one in a class since 2010. You could nitpick about Duggan’s individual Olympic record (8 points in 15 games) and some of the other candidates have a beefier pro CV, but the induction limits are the biggest obstacle here.
F Alexander Mogilny
Mogilny played only 990 NHL regular season games, but he impressed with 1032 points. He also won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2000-01 and wrote one of the most outstanding seasons in NHL history with 76 goals in 1992-93.
Why he might come in: There are players with higher point totals on the outside looking in, but Mogilny’s highlight was remarkable and his game was adaptable. After starting his career as a goalscorer, he became a prolific playmaker, even earning Selke Trophy votes in 2000-2001. If you’ve seen Mogilny play, chances are you want to see the ingenious winger in the room.
Why he might not: Raw offensive production alone leaves better examples for guys like Pierre Turgeon or Bernie Nicholls, and despite winning a cup, Mogilny’s playoff stats (0.69 points/game) don’t jump off the page.
F. Jennifer Botterill
A regular on the Canadian National Women’s Team for 14 years, Botterill won three Olympic gold medals and one silver plus five IIHF Women’s World Championships. She was the MVP of two of those world championships and her collegiate career at Harvard (340 points in 113 games) was incredible.
Why she might enter: Botterill has a convincing combination of team success, individual accolades and statistical performance. It would be hard to ask for much more in a Hall of Fame nominee.
Why they might not: Like Duggan, Botterill faces the same limits of induction, but there are very few gaps in her resume. For the Canadian it is probably a matter of time to get a call.
Henry Zetterberg
Zetterberg has been a key player on some incredible Detroit Red Wings teams, winning two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy with the team. He also won Olympic gold and an IIHF World Championship with Sweden in 2006. He racked up 960 points in his NHL career and had an excellent defensive record, earning Selke Trophy votes in 10 different seasons.
Why he might come in: Zetterberg contributed to winning in the NHL and on the international stage by playing a complete game that could not be sufficiently appreciated based on his point total alone.
Why he might not: The fact that he has less than 1,000 NHL points hurts the Swede a bit, as does the fact that he has scored 20 goals just seven times in his career and has not been able to surpass that mark once in his last six years. When voters fixate on the offensive numbers, there are better candidates.
D Sergey Gonchar
Gonchar was one of the best offensive defenders of his generation, scoring 811 points in his 20-year career. He won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008-09 and finished in the top-10 in Norris Trophy voting seven times.
Why he might come in: Between Gonchar’s first full year in the NHL (1995-96) and his 35-year season (2009-10), only Nicklas Lidstrom produced more blueline points than the Russian (677). During that time, he ranked seventh among all players in power play points (363) and helped quarterback elite PP units wherever he went.
Why he might not: Gonchar has never had an elite defensive reputation, and while he was a great point producer, he ranks 17th all-time in points among blueliners. That’s certainly strong, but not enough to guarantee a Hall of Fame induction if it’s its main selling point.
