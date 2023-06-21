Princeton University





Ranked No. 14 in the nation by MatScouts, the Princeton wrestling program’s nine-member Class of 2027 includes wrestlers from four states and with New Jersey well represented. The class will compete in a program that achieved the second-best finish in program history at the NCAA Championships, placing 13th with 37.5 points, just half a point behind the program’s best total of 38. year before in 2022. Here’s a look at the incoming class: Joe David

141 Bernardsville, NJ Delbarton For Princeton: An 84-30 record at Delbarton, struggling at 113 and 120 pounds as a freshman, 138 as a sophomore, 138 and 144 as a junior, and 144 as a senior…finished fourth at the 2021 NJSIAA Championships at 138 pounds . Holden Garcia

165 Phillipsburg, NJ Notre Dame-Green Pond (Pa.) Before Princeton: Had a 138-34 record at Notre Dame-Green Pond, finished sixth at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Championships at 160 pounds, first in 2022 at 160, and second in 2023 at 172…seventh at the Freestyle Fargo meet in 2021 at 160 and eighth at the Greco Cadet WTT in 2021 at 71 kg. Drew Hothouse

125 Linden, Michigan, Detroit Catholic Central Before Princeton: Finished third at Michigan at 103 in the 2020 state championships as a rookie, won the 112-pound state title as a sophomore in 2021, won the 119-pound state title as a junior in 2022, and made it three state titles with a 132 title pounds in 2023…had a record of 115-12 with Detroit Catholic Central…counts a pair of first place finishes at the Grappler Fall Classic and a first place finish at the USA Cadet Folkstyle meet on his resume, as well as a sixth place finish in the USA Cadet Folkstyle and a seventh-place finish at the USMC Junior Freestyle meeting. Marc Anthony McGowan

125 Tampa, Florida Blair Academy (NJ) For Princeton: Had a prep record of 84-3… won the 45kg Cadet World Championship in 2019… won two Ironman titles, at 106 pounds in 2019 and 113 pounds in 2021 before finishing second in the event at 126 pounds in 2022 … won the 2021 Beast of the East title at 120 pounds … won three National Prep Championship titles, at 106 pounds in 2020, at 120 pounds in 2022, and at 126 pounds in 2023 … won the FloNationals 2019 41-45 kg title…has a Journeyman Fall Classic and a Journeyman World Classic title in its collection…won a Florida high school title as an eighth grader. Anthony Moscatello

197 Mount of Olives, NJ Mount of Olives For Princeton: had a 128-26 record at Mount Olive… placed fifth at the 2022 NJSIAA Championships at 190 pounds and placed seventh at the 2023 meeting at 215 pounds… placed second at the Escape the Rock- tournament at 215 pounds and finished third in the event at 189 in 2022. Eligh Rivera

149 Orlando, Florida Lake Highland Prep Before Princeton: Had a prep record of 170-10…won the 2022 and 2023 National Prep Championship titles, both at 138 pounds…two-time prep state champion…won the 126-pound title at the NHSCA Championship as a sophomore in 2021 and placed second at 138 pounds as a junior in 2022…earned All-American honors at the Super 32 and Powerade events and was a two-time All-American honoree at the Ironman tournament. Sander Silva

157 Jackson, NJ Christian Brothers Academy Before Princeton: had a prep record of 107-26… finished second at 157 pounds at the 2023 NJSIAA Championship and placed third at weight in 2022… had a third at the 2023 Escape the Rock Tournament in 160 pounds after finishing eighth earlier in his career. Cody Tavoso

149 Hinsdale, Ill. Hinsdale Central Prior to Princeton: had a prep record of 136-12 … achieved four top-six finishes at the Illinois state championships during his career, finishing with a fourth-place finish of 138 in 2023 after finishing sixth in 2022 (132) and 2020 (106) around his best finish of third in 2021 at 126 pounds. Tyler Vazquez

141 Roxbury, NJ Delbarton For Princeton: Had a 116-9 record at Delbarton… won two NJSIAA titles, at 132 pounds in 2022 and at 138 pounds in 2023 after placing third at 120 pounds in 2021 and third at 106 in 2020. twice the Beast of the East finals and won in 2021 at 132 pounds before coming second in 2022 at 138 pounds… won the 139 pound title at the 2022 Powerade Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/6/20/wrestling-nationally-ranked-incoming-class-welcomes-nine-from-27-tigers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

