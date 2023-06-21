I respect Swiatek but…’: Tennis legend calls Wimbledon favorite | Tennis news

A great new three-way rivalry has sprung up in women’s tennis over the last two years as the top three ranked players in the world have begun to compete in the biggest matches on the biggest stages. Number one ranked Iga Swiatek secured her third Roland Garros title and fourth grand slam overall just a few months after Aryna Sabalenka lived up to her strength and promise by defeating defending Wimbledon champion Elena Sabalenka at the Australian Open. Iga Swiatek won the French Open title earlier this month.

As well as the last four slams going to this trio, they’ve already battled each other in key matches and are largely evenly matched, with styles of play that dominate the rest of the tour but are met with equal fire from their rivals. The question on everyone’s mind when entering Wimbledon 2023 is which of them will lift the famous trophy at the end of the two weeks: Rybakina can defend her title, Swiatek complete the surface battle or Sabalenka take over the world number one with a win.

The former American tennis star weighed in on the debate as he spoke to the Tennis Channel, claiming that his bet to win the tournament was Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, and he had a very simple reason why he holds that belief.

[Elena Rybakina is my favorite to win at the All England Club] because she’s the best grass player in the world. It’s pretty simple, said the former world number one. Roddick won his only grand slam at the US Open at the age of 21 and reached the Wimbledon finals in 2004, 2005 and 2009, losing to Federer on all three occasions. He came closest to victory in the famous 2009 final, as Federer could only break the US serve once, winning 16-14 in the final set to claim his then record-breaking 15th grand slam title.

You won’t find a bigger fan of Iga Swiatek than me, Roddick continued. I have so much respect for her and so none of this is disrespect to Iga, but she is unproven on this surface. Swiatek’s best result at Wimbledon is only the fourth round in 2021, a record she aims to beat.

I’m sure she would probably tell you the same thing and she has some challenges on this front. And what she does to create those RPMs, the movement she has on clay, those things don’t translate to a grass court, Roddick said. Swiatek enjoys a great record at Roland Garros, winning the tournament three times in just five attempts. She has also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and won the US Open in 2022, but it hasn’t worked out for the 22-year-old on grass yet.

Roddick gives the same reason as a factor in why Rybakina is more comfortable on grass. Conversely, anything that is a struggle for Rybakina on clay with the movement slowing her shots down the court is additive at Wimbledon. So I don’t see how you can’t make Rybakina the favorite. Rybakina showed great control over her power and accuracy with flat groundstrokes at last year’s Wimbledon, her front foot-first tennos translating into a breakthrough win.

Rybakina has had an incredible first half of 2023, breaking into the top 10 for the first time and now ranking number three after reaching the final of the Australian Open, as well as the 1000 events at Indian Wells, Miami and Roma. At the other two 1000 events, Dubai and Madrid, Swiatek was a losing finalist, and together with her result at Roland Garros, she has proven that she hungrily hangs on to her top spot. Tennis fans will be hoping for a memorable battle between the two at Wimbledon, where a true rivalry can be sparked into action.