Sports
Hockey Positions with the “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter”
Can you all positions on a hockey team? If you can, MUCH COOL! If you can’t, I interviewed my friend “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter” to help you learn the positions on a hockey team, what their duties are, AND talk about our favorite hurricanes.
The MJHR (Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter) is almost 4 and he is a big fan of Hurricanes!
I asked him some questions about hockey and this is what we learned!
Me: So, “The Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter” can you name all the positions on the Canes?
MJHR: No
Me: Do you want to learn?
MJHR: Let’s Go Canes!
(MJHR runs around playing floor hockey. One of his favorite pastimes)
Me: The first position is the FORWARD.
MJHR: Why?
Me: The FORWARD stand for everyone. There are 3 FORWARD simultaneously on the ice.
MJHR: I am a forward!
Me: OK! Who are you on the Canes?
(MJHR takes a water break)
MJHR: Is Brent Burns a forward on the Canes?
Me: No, Brent Burns is not a striker, but Sebastian Aho is a striker. So is Seth Jarvis.
MJHR: I’m Sebastian Aho! He shoots he scores!
(MJHR plays floor hockey again)
Me: Aho scores a lot!
MJHR: Why?
Me: That’s his job. Attackers try to score a lot of goals. That’s their job on the hockey team.
MJHR: What position does Brent Burns play?
(MJHR now has his Chicago Wolves goalie mask on when playing floor hockey)
Me: Good question. Brent Burns is one DEFENDER.
MJHR: Brent Burns doesn’t have his front teeth. He can’t eat Kit-Kat. Why doesn’t he have his front teeth?
Me: They got knocked out playing hockey. Is Brent Burns your favorite player?
MJHR: Yes! He shoots he scores
(More floor hockey)
MJHR: Why is Brent Burns a defender?
Me: That’s his job on the Canes. There are 2 DEFENDERS simultaneously on the ice
MJHR: Why?
Me: Its just button. Their job is to prevent the other team from scoring.
MJHR: Is the goalkeeper a defender?
Me: Good question mate. No, the GOALIE is another position. How many goalkeepers are there?
MJHR: A
Me: Who is your favorite goalkeeper?
MJHR: says the keeper “Hey other team, you can’t score!”
(At that point the “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter” lost interest in floor hockey and we turned to Busy Town.
Did you learn about the positions and their jobs on the hockey team as “The Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter” and did I talk?
Here they are again in case you forgot.
3 Forward– It’s their job to score.
2 defenders– Their job is to prevent the other team from scoring.
1 goalie– The keeper says “Hey other team, you can’t score!”
As a bonus. here is a list of favorites from the “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter”
Forward: Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.
Why: “Seth Jarvis likes naps.” and “Jarvy is stupid”
Defenders: Brent Brands
Why: “He Has No Teeth And Can’t Eat Fat Kit-Kat”
keeper: Anti Raanta
Why: “He says, ‘Hey other team, you can’t score!'”
Fellow Kids Canes Reader, who’s your favorite Carolina Hurricane?
We want to know!
Have your adult go on Twitter to tweet @CardiacCane and @OutOnABranch to let us know!
You can also tweet with #kidscanesfavs
We can’t wait to hear from you about your favorite Carolina Hurricane!
Child Pole Challenge:
What is a Trade?
Children’s Canes Answer:
We talked a lot about the functions and their jobs in a hockey team with the help of the “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter”, BUT they are FORWARD, DEFENDER, And GOALIE.
Attackers – Score
Defenders – Keep the other team from scoring
Goalkeepers say, “You can’t score!”
