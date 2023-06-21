When your first fashion collection is literally flames





“We want to be part of the celebration of black culture. Everything we are and have created is a tribute to our black heroes,” say emerging New York designers Thermal Taveras and K$ace. “[Our] mantra has always prioritized empowering the journeys of others.” Taveras and K$ace, both from the Bronx, are the iconoclastic masterminds behind the When the smoke clears, a line of genderless ready-to-wear, jewelry, accessories and footwear. Think high-end streetwear, chunky pearl necklaces and their signature bold patchwork World Boss leather pants, last spotted Little baby on his tour. Their goal is to “bring people together” through eye-catching fashion pieces. It wasn’t easy. The label launched in 2016, but the pair’s first collection was destroyed in a catastrophic fire at their New York City studio. Incorporating the tragedy into their story, the two founders reemerge with designs that incorporate a torch of fire and a radiant heart to symbolize their ability to overcome the worst. Last year, the designers made their runway debut by unveiling their Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a fashion show in New York during a two-day MADE x PayPal cultural event. Cuban chains from the latest collection of Whensmokeclears. One of their latest collection releases is one that took time to perfect: leather Cuban chains. “We spent a year perfecting the design, overcoming challenges and receiving multiple rejections until we finally found a way to bring the leather Cuban to life,” they tell VICE. Whensmokeclears has collaborated with several celebrities since the brand’s inception, including rapper Young Thug, who they say was proactively involved with the brand during their time together, adding that he got to know the two entrepreneurs “beyond just the clothes.” Photo: Courtesy of Whensmokeclears “We spent a lot of time together, bowling, playing table tennis and just hanging out. It felt like a genuine bond and we appreciate the bond we formed,” the two designers said, adding, “Free him!” They have hosted pop-ups in cities such as Shanghai and London, with future plans to continue building an even stronger international presence. We spoke to the duo about their rise to stardom. VICE: What impression do you want people to get from your pieces?

Thermal Tavernas and K$aas: Thinking we’re fun and not afraid to wear more than one color… and making a statement with our pieces… We want that to be the start of the conversation. What does success feel like for both of you?

Success for Whensmokeclears is being able to create a network of people like us… We want to find and hire other designers and rappers. We don’t want people to have to go through what we go through. If we can help someone else out of the mud, it means more than anything. What Does Happiness Look Like?

Wake up every day. I’m trying to figure it out. That’s luck. What do you see for the future of WSC?

We are going to grow as a fashion brand…[and] remain committed to celebrating our people. Our ultimate goal is to be real and inspire all kinds of people to embrace their true selves. This story features Black businesses selected as part of Black+, an initiative by VICE Media Group and The National Urban League to support Black entrepreneurs with free marketing and mentorship opportunities.

