Lehigh Announces 2023 Wrestling Recruiting Class

BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh wrestling program has announced the addition of 11 newcomers to join the program this summer. The incoming class consists of ten freshman student-athletes and one transfer.

The incoming freshman class includes six wrestlers from New Jersey, three from Pennsylvania and one from Virginia, with three of the New Jersey freshmen winning state titles in March. The freshman group has won a combined 25 seats at the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state tournaments.

Also a member of the class is transfer Hunter Mays, a two-time New Jersey state champion who spent his freshman year of college with Rider.

Seven of the 10 newcomers are middleweights, while the other three pose as lightweights.

The incoming class received national recognition in recent weeks. Lehigh’s recruiting class for 2023 was recently ranked 20th in the nation by MatScouts and 21st by InterMat.

“We are very excited about this class,” explains the head coach Pat Santoro . “They love to wrestle and are excited to compete. They are fun to watch and we really look forward to their development as people and wrestlers at Lehigh.”

Information about the 10 newcomers can be found below. The newcomers will join a core of returnees

Features eight members of Lehigh’s EIWA Tournament lineup and seven wrestlers who have previously qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Zeke Dubler 165/174 Irvona, Pennsylvania/Glendale Business

Two-time PIAA Medalist Zeke Dubler comes to Lehigh from Irvona, Pa., and Glendale Junior/Senior High School. A three-time state qualifier, Dubler took fourth and eighth place in the state tournament. He went 126-26 in high school with 83 falls. Dubler is a two-time District 6 champion and was recognized as the 2022 Altoona Mirror Wrestler of the Year.

Griffin Gonzalez 157 Lebanon, Pa./Lebanon Arts and Sciences

Three-time state qualifier and two-time place winner Griffin Gonzalez comes to Lehigh from Lebanon High School in Pennsylvania. Four-time Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Gonzales finished seventh in the state as a junior in 2022 and finished eighth in the state last season.

Richie Grungo 149/157 Shamong, NJ/St. Augustine Prep Arts and Sciences

One of three 2023 New Jersey state champions in the incoming class, Richie Grungo won his title at 144 representing St. Augustine Prep. Grungo, the 2023 South Jersey Wrestler of the Year, is a three-time New Jersey place winner. In addition to his 2023 title, Grungo finished fifth as a sophomore and fourth as a junior at the state tournament.

Hunter Mays 165 Levittown, Pa./Howell (NJ) (Rider) Business

Hunter Mays, New Jersey’s first two-time state champion, transfers to Lehigh after spending the 2022-23 campaign with Rider, where he went 16-17 as a starter at 165. Mays represented the Broncs at the 2023 MAC Championships. A two-time regional champion in addition to his two state titles, Mays went 40-1 as a senior with 19 falls. Mays has placed third in both the Super 32 and Powerade tournaments.

Justin Onello 165/174 Closter, NJ/Bergen Catholic Business

Lehigh has brought in a wrestler from Bergen Catholic for the second consecutive year with the addition of Justin Onello. The owner of a 102-29 high school record, Onello placed fourth and seventh at the New Jersey state tournament. He also medaled at the prestigious Doc Buchanan Tournament.

Matt Repos 149/157 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania/Central Dauphin Engineering

Four-time PIAA place winner Matt Repos comes to Lehigh from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pa. Repos went 161-19 over his high school career, finishing fourth, seventh, second and third in his four trips to the state tournament. Repos is a four-time District 3 and Southeast Regional champion and has also placed second in the Beast of the East tournament.

Jared Schoppe 174 Bridgeton, NJ/Delsea Regional Arts and Sciences

One of New Jersey State’s two four-time winners in the incoming class, Jared Schoppe racked up a 144-15 record with 99 falls at Delsea Regional. Schoppe, who placed second in the state as a junior in 2022, also placed eighth, fifth and third in his other visits to the state tournament. Schoppe is a two-time South Jersey Times Wrestler of the Year who was a three-time district and regional champion.

Ethan Smith 125 Lincoln Park, NJ/Paramus Catholic Arts and Sciences

Ethan Smith, a product of New Jersey’s Paramus Catholic High School, has a seventh-place finish to his credit. Smith posted a career record of 88–34 and was a three-time district place winner, including a district championship in his final season. He is also a three-time regional place winner.

Luke Stanich 125/133 Roxbury, NJ/Roxbury – Business

Four-time New Jersey place winner Luke Stanich is one of the 2023 state champions in the incoming class. Stanich won his title at 126 and also finished sixth, fourth and second in his three other trips to the state tournament. For his career, Stanich posted a 124-10 record, culminating in a perfect 40-0 in his 2022-23 championship campaign.

Liam Swiger 165/174 Arlington, Virginia/Yorktown Heights Engineering

The only member of the class not from New Jersey or Pennsylvania is Liam Swiger, who won a VHSL state title in 2023 after finishing fourth in the state as a junior. Swiger is also a two-time District Champion and a two-time Regional Finalist.

Logan Wadle 125 Pittstown, NJ/North Hunterdon Arts and Sciences

Another of Lehigh’s three 2023 New Jersey state champions in the incoming class is Logan Wadle, who won his title at 106 for North Hunterdon. Wadle is a two-time state finalist, going 109-17 during his high school career. A three-time state place winner, Wadle is also a three-time District Champion and a two-time Region 4 Champion.

Gallery: (6-21-2023) Wrestling Recruiting Class 2023

Like Lehigh Wrestling onFacebookand continuedTwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.