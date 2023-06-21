Ashes showdown seems to put women’s cricket on a par with men’s play

For more than two centuries, female cricketers have played second fiddle to their male counterparts. This summer’s Ashes showdown between England and Australia looks set to put them on an equal footing.

More than 80,000 presale tickets have been sold for the women’s series, which starts on Thursday, more than double the total in 2019 when the competition was last played in England, highlighting the momentum behind the game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board hopes to build on the growing interest in women’s sport. Over the past 12 months, England women’s football and rugby teams have set attendance records in the finals of Euro 2022 and Six Nations tournaments respectively, winning both on home soil.

Progress in recent years has been very steep, said ECB deputy CEO Clare Connor, a former England cricket captain and managing director of the women’s national team. Despite the pandemic, we have come through the last few years in poor health and more girls want to play and more women want to be involved in the game.

It is the first time that the women’s Ashes will be launched alongside the men’s series, which started last week, and the ECB said strong ticket sales had justified that approach.

The ECB has also signed up lender Metro Bank as the first major standalone sponsor for women’s and girls’ cricket, and Connor said many commercial partners don’t want to be seen as sponsoring men.

The series brings together the two top-ranked international teams with second-placed England looking to beat the dominant Australians, who are reigning world champions in the two main versions of the women’s game, the shorter formats of T20 and one-day internationals. .

It’s the biggest rivalry between international cricket, the men’s and women’s Ashes, said Connor, who led England to Ashes victory in 2005.

Clare Connor: When you’re a young girl… you see a very clear female path from the moment you start playing to becoming Heather Knight and winning a World Cup. Jed Leicester/Shutterstock

Seventeen years after Connor ended her playing career, the former England captain said the women’s game was completely unrecognizable from her days as a cricketer.

It was an entirely amateur sport, Connor told the Financial Times in an interview at Lords Cricket Ground in London, where the ECB is headquartered. Now when you are a young girl growing up you can see a very clear feminine path from the moment you start playing until becoming Heather Knight and winning a World Cup referring to the England captain who led her side to victory against India in the ODI format in 2017.

Connor has played an influential role in the ECB’s efforts to increase diversity and reach new audiences in a male-dominated sport, playing a leading role in professionalising the women’s game.

She oversaw the introduction of central contracts for 18 women playing for the England national team nine years ago. Since the introduction of contracts into domestic play in 2020, the number of women’s cricket professionals in England has reached 100.

Another catalyst for the women’s game was the launch of the Hundred, a 100-ball competition with a format to rival T20 cricket in speed, Connor said. The Hundred is contested by franchises in the city that field both men’s and women’s teams.

Connor said the Hundred proved the benefits of promoting the women’s league in addition to the men’s competitions and the strategy was now paying off in the Ashes.

Last year’s women’s games at the Hundred attracted a record attendance of 271,000 people. The 20,840 who watched Oval beat Invincibles Southern Brave in the Women’s Final at Lords broke the British domestic record for a Women’s match.

Oval Invincibles women’s team celebrates victory last year with The Hundred (Ben Whitley/News Images/Sipa/Reuters)



Connor said the momentum would continue this summer with the third edition of the Hundred. There has been a latent hunger for top-level women’s cricket, where people have flocked to watch the women’s games as double headers with the men’s games, she said.

England will try to win the Ashes for the first time in almost a decade. The opening match will be only the second five-day Test match – the most grueling version of the match in women’s cricket history: Australia hosted the first match against the same opponents in 1992.

While the men’s team plays the Ashes over five Test matches, the women play just one and then switch formats to six matches of the shorter white ball versions of the game (three T20s and three one-day internationals) in some of England’s best venues . including Lords and Edgbaston.

Women’s Tests are usually four days, but we’ve seen with professionalisation, especially with England and Australia going from strength to strength, that there really is the product for a five-day Test match, Connor said.

Connor said there was a strong case for women to be given more opportunities to play Test cricket from an equality perspective, but warned that other formats were better placed to grow the game and secure further commercial investment.

My view on this is that it is very clear how we will inspire girls and the next generation of boys and girls to take up women’s cricket, she added, and that is primarily through white ball cricket… it is through the short format of the competition that would attract the public.