Sports
Ashes showdown seems to put women’s cricket on a par with men’s play
For more than two centuries, female cricketers have played second fiddle to their male counterparts. This summer’s Ashes showdown between England and Australia looks set to put them on an equal footing.
More than 80,000 presale tickets have been sold for the women’s series, which starts on Thursday, more than double the total in 2019 when the competition was last played in England, highlighting the momentum behind the game.
The England and Wales Cricket Board hopes to build on the growing interest in women’s sport. Over the past 12 months, England women’s football and rugby teams have set attendance records in the finals of Euro 2022 and Six Nations tournaments respectively, winning both on home soil.
Progress in recent years has been very steep, said ECB deputy CEO Clare Connor, a former England cricket captain and managing director of the women’s national team. Despite the pandemic, we have come through the last few years in poor health and more girls want to play and more women want to be involved in the game.
It is the first time that the women’s Ashes will be launched alongside the men’s series, which started last week, and the ECB said strong ticket sales had justified that approach.
The ECB has also signed up lender Metro Bank as the first major standalone sponsor for women’s and girls’ cricket, and Connor said many commercial partners don’t want to be seen as sponsoring men.
The series brings together the two top-ranked international teams with second-placed England looking to beat the dominant Australians, who are reigning world champions in the two main versions of the women’s game, the shorter formats of T20 and one-day internationals. .
It’s the biggest rivalry between international cricket, the men’s and women’s Ashes, said Connor, who led England to Ashes victory in 2005.
Seventeen years after Connor ended her playing career, the former England captain said the women’s game was completely unrecognizable from her days as a cricketer.
It was an entirely amateur sport, Connor told the Financial Times in an interview at Lords Cricket Ground in London, where the ECB is headquartered. Now when you are a young girl growing up you can see a very clear feminine path from the moment you start playing until becoming Heather Knight and winning a World Cup referring to the England captain who led her side to victory against India in the ODI format in 2017.
Connor has played an influential role in the ECB’s efforts to increase diversity and reach new audiences in a male-dominated sport, playing a leading role in professionalising the women’s game.
She oversaw the introduction of central contracts for 18 women playing for the England national team nine years ago. Since the introduction of contracts into domestic play in 2020, the number of women’s cricket professionals in England has reached 100.
Another catalyst for the women’s game was the launch of the Hundred, a 100-ball competition with a format to rival T20 cricket in speed, Connor said. The Hundred is contested by franchises in the city that field both men’s and women’s teams.
Connor said the Hundred proved the benefits of promoting the women’s league in addition to the men’s competitions and the strategy was now paying off in the Ashes.
Last year’s women’s games at the Hundred attracted a record attendance of 271,000 people. The 20,840 who watched Oval beat Invincibles Southern Brave in the Women’s Final at Lords broke the British domestic record for a Women’s match.
Connor said the momentum would continue this summer with the third edition of the Hundred. There has been a latent hunger for top-level women’s cricket, where people have flocked to watch the women’s games as double headers with the men’s games, she said.
England will try to win the Ashes for the first time in almost a decade. The opening match will be only the second five-day Test match – the most grueling version of the match in women’s cricket history: Australia hosted the first match against the same opponents in 1992.
While the men’s team plays the Ashes over five Test matches, the women play just one and then switch formats to six matches of the shorter white ball versions of the game (three T20s and three one-day internationals) in some of England’s best venues . including Lords and Edgbaston.
Women’s Tests are usually four days, but we’ve seen with professionalisation, especially with England and Australia going from strength to strength, that there really is the product for a five-day Test match, Connor said.
Connor said there was a strong case for women to be given more opportunities to play Test cricket from an equality perspective, but warned that other formats were better placed to grow the game and secure further commercial investment.
My view on this is that it is very clear how we will inspire girls and the next generation of boys and girls to take up women’s cricket, she added, and that is primarily through white ball cricket… it is through the short format of the competition that would attract the public.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/38505114-556c-472a-9bb1-7f51de522c7a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Happy 62nd birthday, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, a simple and inspiring leader
- From Broadway to the Big Screen: How Hollywood Treats Andrew Barth Feldman
- Ashes showdown seems to put women’s cricket on a par with men’s play
- Pharell Williams: the musician turned designer opens men’s fashion week in Paris
- Microsoft and Activision CEOs Named on Witness List for Public Hearing on FTC Bid to Block Merger
- US News & World Report ranks Kentucky Children’s Hospital highly in cardiology, orthopedics and urology
- Biden likens China’s Xi Jinping to ‘dictators’ at donor reception
- Elon Musk meets Prime Minister in New York and calls himself a ‘Modi fan’
- US Open champion Wyndham Clark should have been penalized in the last round, fans say
- Things to watch out for: Sunscreens may contain chemicals such as:
- The 1986 Apple Earthquake Survival Kit contains timeless tips
- Pakistani military was unprepared for war with India: Imran Khan reveals failed attempt to thaw ties